Golden Ridge Resources Signs Option Agreement with Kingfisher Metals to Option the Hank Au-Cu-Ag Project, British Columbia

Kelowna, March 7, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge" or "the Company") (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option") with Kingfisher Metals Ltd. ("Kingfisher"), a TSX Venture listed issuer, to divest its 100% interest in the Hank property ("Hank" or the "Hank Property") located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Hank Property consists of 1,700-hectares and is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometers north of Stewart BC.

Michael Blady, President and CEO of Golden Ridge stated: "Kingfisher has put in place a team of Golden Triangle experts whose knowledge and experience will be an asset to continue the exploration development of the Hank. We are pleased to sign this Option Agreement and allow Kingfisher the opportunity to unlock the potential of the Hank. The transaction represents an accretive property transaction for Golden Ridge and its shareholders."

Hank Au-Cu-Ag Project

The Hank consists of an epithermal Au-Ag system that was first discovered in the early 1980s and the Williams porphyry that was discovered by Golden Ridge in 2017 and drill tested in 2018-19. The Williams porphyry is considered to be a high-level porphyry feeder to the Hank Au-Ag system although based on the 6 km lateral extent to the epithermal system, it is likely that more porphyry centers exist in the area. Future work at the Hank will focus on defining the limits of the system and vectoring towards a copper-rich core zone as well as infill drilling across historical areas with the goal of producing a compliant resource.

Option Agreement

Pursuant to the terms of the Option, Kingfisher has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Hank Property subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by a third party (the "Hank NSR Royalty") as follows:

cash payment of $25,000 and issuing common shares with a value of $75,000 on the date that the TSX Venture Exchange approves the Option;

issuing additional common shares with a value of $150,000 on or before the date which is the 1st anniversary of the Effective Date;

issuing additional common shares with a value of $300,000 on or before the date which is the 2nd anniversary of the Effective Date;

cash payment of $100,000 and issuing additional common shares with a value of $1,000,000 on or before the date which is the 3rd anniversary of the Effective Date;

cash payment of $125,000 and issuing additional common shares with a value of $1,475,000 on or before the date which is the 4th anniversary of the Effective Date; and

in order to maintain the Hank Option Agreement in good standing until exercised to earn a 100% ownership interest in the Hank Project, Kingfisher must carry out mining work on the Hank Project incurring aggregate expenditures of $3,000,000 on or before the 4th anniversary of the Effective Date.

.

Qualified Person:

Dr. Gerald Carlson, PhD, PEng, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Golden Ridge Resources:

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in Newfoundland and British Columbia. Golden Ridge is currently focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of exploration assets in Newfoundland, most notably the Williams Gold Project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property and the 3,000-hectare Hickman copper-gold property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia and has a portfolio of exploration projects in Newfoundland.

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 717-3151

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

