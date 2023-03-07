Canada Nickel Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of the Company's C$44.0 million public offering and concurrent private placement on March 2, 2023 (collectively, the "Offering"), the syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters"), have partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 950,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$1.77 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1.7 million (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Shares in connection under the Over-Allotment Option.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering, including the net proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Shares under the Over-Allotment Option, will be used primarily for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Crawford Nickel Project, repayment of the Auramet loan facility (made on March 3, 2023) and for general working capital purposes. The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has successfully registered and applied for trademarks in various jurisdictions for NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, Chair and CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: info@canadanickel.com

