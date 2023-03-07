Spark Energy Minerals Exploration Program Confirms Li in 90% of Soil Samples and 100% in Chip Samples

Additionally 100% of TREE's Sampled Contain High Levels of REE's

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2023 - Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company") (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC:MTEHF), has received from Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd, (Foxfire) its joint venture partner and manager of the Minas Gerais Lithium and REE project in Brazil, that the results of a soil and rock chip sampling program completed in December 2022 have been received from independent SGS laboratory in Brazil.

The Joint venture ground is located just 38km S.E. of Sigma Lithium tenements (TSX-V: SGML). in the "Lithium Valley" of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The laboratory results confirm both Lithium and REEs present in the saprolite soils and altered granite/pegmatites associates with these soils.

All soil samples were collected over 13 different areas within the 3500 Hectares of Joint Venture ground and indicate the presence of Lithium and REE (rare earth element) mineralisation.

Highlights:

Lithium (Li):

Li (see table 1) confirmed in 90% of the samples of the analyzed saprolite soils: -

Up to 154 ppm Lithium reported in surface soil samples.

Pegmatites and altered granites were confirmed in the rock chips analyzed and contain Lithium mineralization.

Rare Earth Elements (REE):

Every sample (100%) analyzed contains REEs with 16 of the 17 TREE elements confirmed.

average TREE of ~2055 ppm over selected samples.

highest individual sample (PMG2) recorded TREE of ~3050 ppm.

Average TREE used in magnets 25.5%.

Light REE: 86% average of total REE

Heavy REE: 14% average of total REE

Mineralized zones:

Confirm mineralization for Lithium and REEs in at least 13 locations over the 3,500 hectares JV ground.

Geological structures:

Mapping identified several structures for hosting potential mineralization.

Plans moving forward:

June 2023 Quarter

Planned Auger drilling for next quarter to further test for Li and REE in the saprolite soils and oxidized pegmatite and granite.

A geochemical and geophysical work program to identify primary ore drilling targets planned in the June 2023 quarter.

As previously reported, Foxfire completed a geochemical and mapping program in December 2022. Soil and rock chip samples collected were sent to SGS laboratory in Brazil to analyse for Lithium and Rare Earth Elements (REEs). These samples were collected from thirteen locations over the 3500 hectares JV licenses.

Every location that was sampled indicated lithologies (Saprolite soils and altered pegmatites and granites) containing Li and REE mineralisation.

The SGS laboratory results confirmed the presence of Lithium and Rare Earth Elements (REE) in the saprolite soils tested. Lithium was found in 90% of the samples analysed and REEs were found in all the samples analysed with 16 of the 17 TREE groups present.

Old workings are present on one of the 3 licenses and have confirmed previous mining activities.

The samples were prepared and analysed by SGS laboratories in Brazil and confirm Lithium and REE mineralisation in the saprolite soils and altered pegmatites and granites.

90% of the lithium in the saprolite soils contain up to 154ppm Lithium and 100% of the rock chips sampled contained lithium.

100% of the samples contain REEs in the saprolite soil and in the rock chip samples with the highest TREE (total Rare Earth Elements) sample PMG2 containing ~3050 ppm REE.

A further geochemical soil program and geophysics - airborne radiometric program is scheduled to commence in the next quarter with the objective of identifying drill targets focused on intercepting the primary zone of potential mineralisation for Lithium and Rare earths (REE).

A shallow auger drill program to test the extent of the mineralisation in the soils is also planned to commence in the next quarter.

REEs and TREE calculation

The average grade presented in this table is based on the samples result that exceeded 1000ppm of TREE.

Table 1:

Lithium results from SGS analysis of samples. Also elevated levels of Nb, Zr, and Rb were reported.

Sample ID Li Nb Zr Rb PPM PPM PPM PPM PMGL 0001 49 45 543.7 259 PMGL 0002 41 43 559.9 233 PMGL 0003 30 20 61.3 67 PMGL 0004 41 23 46.4 281 PMGL 0005 57 22 239.6 159 PMGL 0006 46 12 17.6 164 PMG1 0001 154 107 767.7 511 PMG1 0002 68 18 178 270 PMG1 0003 29 62 587 5 PMG1 0004 0 56 862.1 0 PMG1 0005 37 68 550.2 13 PMG1 0006 24 49 721.8 4 PMG1 0007 0 50 593.8 13 PMG1 0008 80 117 907.2 428 PMG1 0009 33 47 484.4 186 PMG2 0001 40 51 537.1 317 PMG2 0002 27 61 707.5 8 PMG2 0003 32 57 839.7 7 PMG2 0004 28 24 255.9 13 PMGLR 0002 58 58 547.7 300 PMGLR 0001 108 40 20 131

Legend:

PMGL = Soil Samples from EL831.515/2020 | PMGLLR = Rock chips from EL 831. 515/2020

PMG1 = Soil Samples from EL 831. 524/2020 | PMG2 =Soil Samples from EL831.458/2020

REE and TREE summary results:

Light REEs represent 86% average of the TREE

Heavy REEs represent 14% average of the TREE

Magnet REEs represent 25.5% average of the TREE (TREE% Magnets: REE 25.5% (Nd+Pr+Dy+Tb))

Table 2: REEs and TREO Calculation

Average Magnet Heavy PMGL0001 PMGL0002 PMG10001 PMG1005 PMG1 0008 PMG1 0009 PMG2 0001 PMG2 0002 PMGLR 0002 PMGLR 0002 REE REE REE LIGHTREE La 478.1 624.7 438 140.2 802.8 395.6 949.6 161.8 681.9 641.5 531.4 Ce 553.2 614.9 550.1 1412 896.6 400.9 679.1 939.4 507.4 464.1 701.8 Nd 373.2 419.7 297.1 45.2 523.9 342.9 752.9 108.6 478.4 438.2 378 378 Pr 103.9 123.3 84.6 14.8 150.6 97.3 214.2 30.3 132 126.2 107.7 107.7 Sm 56.4 57 42.6 7.4 75.6 50 99.5 13.7 70.1 66.1 53.8 86% 1564.8 1839.6 1412.4 1619.6 2449.5 1286.7 2695.3 1253.8 1869.8 1736.1 1772.8 HEAVY REE Dy 32.6 23 19.4 3.8 36.6 22.2 35.7 4.2 30.4 27.9 23.6 23.6 23.6 Er 15.1 8.4 8 1.6 15.4 9 13.4 1.5 12.8 11.4 9.6 9.6 Eu 7.5 8 7.7 0.5 9.2 6.3 18.4 2 11.8 10.7 8.2 8.2 Gd 52.6 46.8 33.9 5.6 65.8 38.2 73.8 9.8 52.5 50.6 43 43 Ho 6 3.7 3.4 0.7 6.3 3.6 5.7 0.7 5 4.7 4 4 Lu 1.5 0.7 0.9 0.2 1.6 0.8 1.2 0.2 1.3 1.2 1 1 Sc 8 6 11 9 6 8 9 10 9 8 8.4 8.4 Tb 7 5.8 4.4 1.4 8.4 4.9 8.7 1.5 7 6.3 5.5 5.5 5.5 Th 74.3 61.7 163.3 124.7 71.5 27.9 56.8 47 45.1 40.9 71.3 71.3 Tm 1.8 0.9 1 0.2 2 1 1.6 0.2 1.6 1.4 1.2 1.2 Y 175.4 96.3 83.7 14.1 159.7 93.5 120.5 14.5 118.9 115.1 99.2 99.2 Yb 11.3 5.2 6.4 1.6 11.1 6 9.3 1.2 9 8.1 6.9 6.9 393.1 266.4 343.1 163.4 393.5 221.5 354.1 92.6 304.4 286.3 281.8 14% 1957.9 2106.1 1755.5 1783 2843 1508.2 3049.4 1346.4 2174.3 2022.4 2054.6 514.8 281.8

The average grade of this table is based on the samples result that exceeded 1000ppm.

Light REEs TREO 86% | Heavy REEs TREO% 24%

Magnet REEs TREO % | Magnet REE 25.5%

Location Map: Inset 1

These Three lithium licenses lie within the highly prospective northern portion of the state of Minas Gerais in the municipality of Padre Paraiso -the location of the Brazilian lithium producing districts and lithium belt. The areas are known to host lithium bearing pegmatites associated with spodumene, lepidolite, and amblygonite.

Detail Location Map: Inset 2

Inset 2 is a location map of Spark's Minas Gerais lithium and rare earth licences. The dotted lines indicate the distance from Spark's licences to the state owned Companhia Brasileira de Litio's mining operation, Lithium Ionic (TSX-V: LTH) and SGML. Recent discoveries in the same, well known lithium province and pegmatite area of Minas Gerais have also been made by Latin Resources (ASX).

Minas Gerais Area Plays: Inset 3

Collection Sample Map: Inset 4

Collection points of samples sent for analysis: every sample contained either LI or REE Mineralisation confirmed in all of the 13 collection points over the 3500 ha square area.

Highlight: (Insets 5,6 & 7) An exploration program completed in December 2022 confirmed pegmatites on the license areas. Old workings were also identified where pegmatites have been mined. Lab results received confirmed mineralisation for Li and REE in the saprolite soils and pegmatite rock chips analysed.

Insets 5, 6: Old workings at Minas Gerais and surface exposure of pegmatities have confirmed Lithium and REE present. Inset 7: Samples of different rock type collected from the Joint Venture ground.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Paul Woolrich (BSc Geology, MSc Geochemistry, PhD Metallurgy) who is a Member of the MAusIMM, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and is a Technical Director of Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd.

