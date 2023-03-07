Menü Artikel
Granite Creek Copper Files Technical Report for Preliminary Economic Assessment on High-Grade Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

10:35 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, March 7, 2023 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 19, 2023, it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Carmacks project, located in the Yukon, Canada.

The report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Carmacks Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Yukon, Canada", has an effective date of January 19, 2023. The Technical Report was completed SGS Geological Services("SGS") and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

Qualified Persons

Allan Armitage, P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person, in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., to the north, and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO
Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982
Toll-Free: 1 (888) 361-3494
E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com
Website: www.gcxcopper.com
Metallic Group: www.metallicgroup.ca
Twitter: @yukoncopper

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Granite Creek Copper Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742447/Granite-Creek-Copper-Files-Technical-Report-for-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment-on-High-Grade-Carmacks-Copper-Gold-Silver-Project-in-Yukon-Canada


Mineninfo

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PFE0
CA3873401028
www.gcxcopper.com
