Solis Director Wins Trailblazer Award at PDAC

Highlights

Ms Chafika Eddine awarded Trailblazer of the Year by Women In Mining Canada as part of Mining for Diversity Awards at PDAC.

Chafika will be honoured at 4:30 PM in Room 701 on Tuesday 7 March, 2023, Metro Toronto Conference Centre.

Vancouver, March 7, 2023 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is delighted to announce that Solis' Board member Chafika Eddine will be receiving the award for Trailblazer of the Year from Women in Mining Canada during the event - Mining for Diversity - at the PDAC conference today. In 2022 we also celebrated Chafika being named one of the 100 Global Inspirational Women, and her election as a Fellow Member of the Chartered Corporate Governance Institute of Canada.

The Women in Mining Trailblazer award embodies the trailblazing spirit, which refers to the leadership mindset needed to make extraordinary personal strides to navigate this industry. Trailblazers are also forward-thinking women, taking experiences of the past and present, and using them to build strategies for the future.

The award criteria took into consideration the contribution to the Canadian mining industry, innovative thinking to foster pioneering change, the empowering of other women in the Canadian mining industry, and the commitment to continual improvement of belonging and inclusion in the Canadian mining industry.

Executive Director Matthew Boyes commented:

"The strength of the Solis team is one of the attributes that attracted me to join the Company - it's an honour for Chafika to win this award, and I look forward to her counsel as we develop our Borborema Lithium Project in her native Brazil."

Director Jason Cubitt commented:

"Chafika has been a valued member of the Solis Board twice in the last three years. Most recently appointed during the dual-listing process on the Australian Securities Exchange, Chafika's sustainability skillset is an enormous advantage to an exploration company like Solis. I congratulate her, and believe she is an inspiration across the global mining community."

Along with her position on the Board and Audit Committee of Solis, Chafika is the Chief Sustainability Officer for Orla Mining, and was previously the sustainability and corporate governance consultant with mandates in countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Panama, and Peru. Chafika's extensive experience includes working at Hudbay Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, AngloGold, and Anglo American in roles primarily focused on governance and sustainability management. Throughout her career, she has created several women-focused programs to open pathways for local suppliers empowering female participation. When she moved to Canada, she created a wine and travel club for women. Inspired by Chafika's philanthropic initiatives, this resulted in the Global Change for Children Foundation - an organisation she co-founded with other women to fund programs in more than a dozen countries. Chafika has a master's degree in Community Development from the University of Victoria, a law degree from Brazil and is completing a Doctoral program at the Royal Roads University.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company recently acquired a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 24,800 ha, and holds a 100% interest in 32,400 ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Boyes

Executive Director

Solis Minerals Ltd.

+61 (0) 498 189 338

Stephen Moloney

Investor Relations

Corporate Storytime

+61 (0) 403 222 052

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157543