E79 Resources Announces Cancellation of Stock Option Grants

Vancouver, March 7, 2023 - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 1,575,000 incentive stock options ("Options") issued pursuant to its stock option plan on March 6, 2023. The Options were granted to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company, and had an exercise price of $0.15 and expiry date of March 6, 2028. The Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders for no consideration.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region.

