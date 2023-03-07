Toubani Successfully Extends Overall Kobada Mineralisation by 1 km

TORONTO, March 07, 2023 - Toubani Resources Inc. (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) ("Toubani Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the first set of results from the ongoing drilling program at its Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali.



Highlights

Drilling has extended mineralisation by almost 1km to the north and south of the Kobada Main Deposit

Kobada Main Deposit currently hosts a Mineral Resource 1 of 3.1 million ounces of gold over a strike length of 4.5km

of 3.1 million ounces of gold over a strike length of 4.5km Mineralisation remains open north and south of the Kobada Main Deposit

Excellent first results from the Kobada North 1 target area with 9m at 1.32g/t and 14m at 1.02g/t

Further assay results at Kobada North 2 testing along an additional 1.7km of strike are pending

Drilling continues on site with the focus now moving to step out holes at the Gosso target, where previous drilling has already intersected mineralisation

Chief Executive Officer, Phil Russo commented: "For the first drill holes of the program to extend mineralisation by 1 km, including 650 meters at Kobada North alone, is an exceptional result. These results demonstrate both the scale and the potential of the Kobada district and to be able to expand the footprint of mineralisation so quickly, while still open along strike, is a significant step forward in unlocking this project. We believe we have a very large system across an extensive and, remarkably, still underexplored belt. We now look forward to drilling at Gosso, which is currently underway and has returned excellent initial results in historical drilling."

Drilling Results and Commentary

Drilling was designed to test potential extensions to mineralisation at the Kobada Main Deposit (Figure 1). Extensive artisanal workings can be found along strike and along trend from Kobada Main, yet almost no drilling has been undertaken.

_____________

1 Combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 103.57Mt at 0.94g/t.

Refer to the Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022









Figure 1: Plan showing location of Kobada North and Kobada South

At Kobada North 1, two fences of drilling were completed stepping out 400 metres and 650 metres, respectively, north of the last fence of drilling within the Kobada Main resource. The drilling tested below and adjacent to artisanal workings.

Results are shown on Figure 2 and 3 and detailed in Appendix 1 with key intersections including:

9m at 1.32g/t from 112 metres including 4m at 2.64g/t (KN1/22_P009)

14m at 1.02g/t from 81 metres including 1m at 2.28g/t and 1m at 3.75g/t (KN1/22_P008)

1m at 7.86g/t from 59 metres (KN1/22_P007)



With drilling successfully confirming the continuity of the mineralised system to the north, follow up drilling will now be planned to systematically test the tenor of mineralisation along the structure. This will then enable this area to be included in a forthcoming update to the Kobada Mineral Resource.





Figure 2: Plan showing Kobada North targets and Toubani drilling





Figure 3: Kobada North 1 cross-section showing results from Toubani drilling

At Kobada South, three fences of drilling were completed. The most southerly of these stepped out 250 metres south from the last fence of drilling within the Kobada Main resource and successfully intersected mineralisation, including:

3m at 1.81g/t from 50m and 3m at 1.20g/t from 61m (KS22_P003).



Drilling was also carried out to infill a 500m gap in drilling at the southern end of the Mineral Resource with results to inform a resource update planned for later in 2023. Key results included:

1m at 8.35g/t from 68m (KS22_P012) and 3m at 1.8g/t from 82m (KS22_P014).



In addition, drilling was completed to test extensions to mineralisation on a parallel lode to the Kobada Main lode. Intersections of 2m at 0.75g/t from 6m and 4m at 0.52g/t from 40m (KS22_P025) were returned, demonstrating continuity of mineralisation on this eastern lode for a further 200m. Further work is planned in future programs to test the potential of this parallel lode.

All results are shown on Figure 4 and detailed in Appendix 1.





Figure 4: Kobada South showing Toubani drilling location and results

Forward Work Program

Following the drilling at Kobada North 1 the drilling rig has completed two further fences of drilling at Kobada North 2, which steps out a further 1.7 km along strike to the north to test for the presence of the mineralised system. The fences are sited based on interpretation of geophysical data and artisanal workings. Results are awaited with laboratory turn around times significantly improved in recent weeks.

The rig is currently drilling at the Gosso target, which is located on a parallel structure to the Kobada Main Deposit. Previous drilling at Gosso2 returned results including:

36m at 1.64 g/t from 72m (KBRC11-140)

3.1m at 4.25 g/t from 34.6m (G20_PH3A_20)

3m at 2.59 g/t from 30m (KBRC11-144)

5m at 1.90 g/t from 133m (KBRC11-142)

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

About Toubani Resources Inc

Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa's next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.

For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com

_____________

2 Refer to the Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022



Competent Person's Statement

The information in this press release relating to geology and Exploration Results is based on information compiled, reviewed and assessed by Mr. Bill Oliver, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Oliver is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Mr. Oliver consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this press release relating to the Mineral Resources at the Kobada Deposit is extracted from Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022 (Prospectus) which is available on the ASX announcements platform. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information relating to the Mineral Resources at the Kobada Deposit included in the Prospectus and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resources estimate in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Cautionary statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, the expansion of mineral resources and reserves, and drilling and exploration plans of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals from Canadian and Australian regulatory authorities; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; available infrastructure and supplies; the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1. Kobada RC Drilling Data and Results

Hole ID Target Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Depth From

(m) To

(m) Length Au (g/t) KN1/22_P004 Kobada North 1 548080 1293602 382 55 295 140 117 119 2 0.30 120 122 2 0.34 135 138 3 0.72 KN1/22_P005 Kobada North 1 548029 1293625 375 55 295 140 31 32 1 1.52 59 60 1 7.86 KN1/22_P007 Kobada North 1 548179 1293841 380 55 295 102 NSI KN1/22_P008 Kobada North 1 548131 1293857 377 55 295 140 81 95 14 1.02 incl. 81 82 1 2.28 incl. 85 86 1 3.75 107 111 4 0.50 129 130 1 4.88 135 136 1 0.86 KN1/22_P009 Kobada North 1 548083 1293883 372 55 295 140 27 28 1 1.72 43 44 1 0.86 112 121 9 1.32 incl. 112 116 4 2.64 126 127 1 0.86 KS22_P001 Kobada South 544332 1286489 391 55 295 150.00 NSI KS22_P002 Kobada South 544285 1286507 397 55 295 72.00 63 67 4 0.66 KS22_P003 Kobada South 544241 1286526 389 55 295 140.00 36 41 5 0.61 50 53 3 1.81 61 64 3 1.2 KS22_P004 Kobada South 544191 1286550 367 55 295 150.00 121 123 2 0.29 KS22_P005 Kobada South 544152 1286559 389 55 295 150.00 NSI KS22_P006 Kobada South 544107 1286577 389 55 295 150.00 NSI KS22_P007 Kobada South 544054 1286604 391 55 295 150.00 17 18 1 0.69 KS22_P012 Kobada South 544484 1286859 385 55 295 124.00 0 2 2 0.31 11 13 2 0.53 21 27 6 0.28 42 48 6 0.27 52 56 4 0.31 68 69 1 8.35 74 75 1 1.65 120 124 4 0.5 KS22_P013 Kobada South 544434 1286877 403 55 295 150.00 119 120 1 0.38 129 130 1 0.45 149 150 1 1.87 KS22_P014 Kobada South 544390 1286900 401 55 295 127.00 15 16 1 1.96 82 85 3 1.8 incl 82 83 1 4.94 102 103 1 0.67 KS22_P015 Kobada South 544335 1286920 404 55 295 140.00 11 16 5 0.28 56 57 1 1.34 KS22_P016 Kobada South 544296 1286936 407 55 295 150.00 NSI KS22_P017 Kobada South 544250 1286953 413 55 295 150.00 NSI KS22_P018 Kobada South 544517 1286953 422 55 295 150.00 72 74 2 0.27 79 80 1 0.32 KS22_P019 Kobada South 544475 1286971 402 55 295 150.00 84 85 1 0.35 111 113 2 0.59 146 148 2 0.32 KS22_P024 Kobada South 544825 1286935 433 55 295 100.00 39 41 2 0.74 66 68 2 0.71 KS22_P025 Kobada South 544780 1286950 430 55 295 100.00 6 8 2 0.75 40 44 4 0.52 KS22_P026 Kobada South 544738 1286971 412 55 295 100.00 15 16 1 0.32 KS22_P027 Kobada South 544699 1286988 423 55 295 100.00 17 18 1 0.45 58 59 1 0.46 KS22_P029 Kobada South 544599 1287029 417 55 295 100.00 66 67 1 4.29 94 95 1 0.48 KS22_P030 Kobada South 544558 1287046 425 55 295 100.00 88 89 1 0.58 96 99 3 0.41 KS22_P031 Kobada South 544513 1287064 430 55 295 100.00 89 90 1 0.58 96 99 3 0.41 KS22_P032 Kobada South 544463 1287084 430 55 295 100.00 25 26 1 1.72 KS22_P033 Kobada South 544415 1287106 422 55 295 100.00 13 15 2 0.39 KS22_P034 Kobada South 544369 1287122 419 55 295 100.00 NSI KS22_P035 Kobada South 544322 1287140 419 55 295 100.00 25 26 1 0.39



Appendix 2. The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with JORC Code requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results from the Kobada Project

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling samples collected using reverse circulation (RC) percussion drilling.



The entire sample is collected , homogenised and split to achieve a sample of approximately 2kg which is submitted for analysis.



Analysis is carried out in an independent commercial laboratory using fire assay. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Reverse Circulation drilling using 127mm face sampling hammer Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. RC samples are weighed to quantify recovery



Recovery is also noted in the sampling sheet. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geological logging of RC drilling is completed to an acceptable standard for use in Mineral Resource estimation.



Logging is both qualitative (weathering, colour, lithology, alteration) and quantitative (% veining, sulphides)



All drilling reported (100%) has been logged.



Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. All RC samples are split using a riffle splitter with one split (approximately 1 to 2 kg) collected for laboratory testing and the remaining amount after splitting is retained in the bulk bag for future reference. All samples were sampled dry.



Sample moisture is noted in the sampling sheet.



Appropriate sampling procedures are used to ensure representivity.



It is believed that the sample size is in line with standard practice and is appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.



Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Samples were submitted to the SANAS and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited SGS Laboratory in Bamako. Samples were tested by fire assay with an AAS finish. Samples < 3.0 kg were dried in trays, crushed to a nominal 2 mm using a jaw crusher, and then < 1.5 kg were split using a Jones-type riffle splitter. Reject sample was retained in the original bag and stored. The sample was pulverised in an LM2 pulveriser to a nominal 85 % passing 75 µm. An approximately 200 g subsample was taken for assay, with the pulverised residue retained in a plastic bag. All the preparation equipment was flushed with barren material prior to the commencement of the job. A 50 g subsample was fused with a litharge-based flux, cupelled, and the prill is dissolved in aqua regia, and gold is determined by flame AAS (Detection Limit 0.01 ppm).



Every 10th sample is a CRM, blank or duplicate. It is believe that acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been achieved based on the control samples.



Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Significant intersections have been estimated by consultants to the company and cross checked.



Twinned holes are not being used in the current programme which aims to test for mineralisation away from previously drilled areas.



All data is entered into logging templates using codes on site and validated in appropriate software.



No adjustment to assay data has been carried out. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. The drillhole collars have been located with a Garmin handheld GPS with a ± 5 m accuracy



Co-ordinates presented are in UTM format using the WGS84 datum (zone 29N)



A high-definition stereo satellite survey was conducted in 2020 over the main mineralised body to assist with the updated topography for the geological modelling and to improve the accuracy of artisanal mining depletions. This survey is deemed of sufficient quality to utilise in the Mineral Resource estimation. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Drillholes are being drilled at spacings between 50 and 100m on section, with sections 200 - 400 metres apart.



Drill spacing is intended to provide an initial test for mineralisation and may not be sufficiently close spaced for inclusion in a Mineral Resource estimation.



Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling orientation is planned perpendicular to the regional structural trend (NNE).



No sampling bias is expected. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Industry best practice has been applied to the drilling sampling processes carried out. Drilled samples were transported in a manner to prevent loss or cross-contamination. All samples were stored in a secure storage facility pending dispatch to laboratory in Bamako. In line with protocol, two people were used to transport the samples directly to the laboratory. Once at the laboratory, the samples were subject to the standard security measures of the laboratory. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. No audits have been completed.



Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. African Gold Group Mali SARL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TRE, holds a mining permit No. PE 15/22 encompassing an area of 135.7 km² for the Kobada project area valid to 30 July 2045. Two adjacent exploration permits are also held, namely Kobada-Est (No. PR 18/957 over 77 km² valid to 15 August 2024 for three years) and Faraba (for which renewal was granted under Arrêté No. 2021-3226/MMP-SG effective 6 April 2021 for a further three years.



An environmental permit No. 2021-0045 MEADD-SG was issued on 18 October 2021 relating to the oxides project. An ESIA amendment is underway development and mining of the sulphides portion of the Project.



Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières conducted historical exploration in 1982 to 1988, which respectively identified and delineated the Kobada Shear Zone through geochemistry surveys and latter diamond drilling. La Source undertook RC drilling in 1996, followed in 2002 and 2004 respectively by RC and air core drilling by Cominor. IAMGold completed diamond and RC drilling in 2009.



Previous exploration by Toubani Resource is detailed in the Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022 Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Project is located in the Bagoe Formation on the north-central edge of the Birimian rock units that form part of the Leo Rise in the southern part of the West African Craton. The Project is situated on the western flank of the Bougouni Basin, composed primarily of sedimentary rocks with minor tholeiitic volcano-sedimentary intercalations.





The Kobada gold deposit is a quartz-carbonate veined mesothermal orogenic gold deposit hosted within a greenstone belt. Gold is present in the laterite, saprolite, unaltered rock as sulphides, and in the quartz veins. Placer-style deposits occur and have largely been exploited by artisanal miners.





Mineralisation extends for a minimum strike of 4 km and is associated with narrow, irregular, high-angle quartz veins and with disseminated sulphides in the wall rock and vein selvages. Mineralisation occurs as free gold, whereas in sulphides mineralisation includes the occurrence of arsenopyrite, pyrite and rarely chalcopyrite. Arsenopyrite is localised near vein selvages and as fine-grained disseminated patches within the host rock. Pyrite occurs in finely disseminated patches within the host rocks, generally as traces up to 3 % by volume with up to 10 % locally in the wall rock at centimetre-scale intervals adjacent to the quartz veins. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer Appendix 1







Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Averaging is weighted based on length, with all samples 1m in downhole length.



All results > 0.3g/t are reported in Appendix 1 with high grade intervals (> 2g/t) reported separately.



No metal equivalent results are reported. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Downhole lengths are presented in Appendix 1. True widths have not been calculated.



Drillholes are designed to intersect the mineralised shear zones as close to perpendicular as is possible. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. • Refer to figures within this report.



Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All meaningful information has been included in the body of the text and all results are presented in Appendix 1.



Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. All material data and information is detailed in the Company's prospectus dated 12 September 2022 and released on ASX on 25 November 2022.



Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. As detailed in the text - drilling is ongoing at the project and further drilling will be planned to follow up these results.







