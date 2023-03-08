Kraken Energy to Present at the Kinvestor Green Future 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

Vancouver, March 8, 2023 - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTCQB: UUSAF) (the "Company" or "Kraken Energy") is pleased to announce that Matthew Schwab, President and CEO of Kraken Energy, will be presenting at the Kinvestor Green Future Virtual Investor Conference March 28, 2023 at 10:30 am PST (1:30 pm EST).

Hosted by Gwen Preston and Peter Krauth, co-authors of Evergreen Investing, #KGF23 brings together world class companies critical to the green energy transition, in addition to select ESG stories. This premier virtual conference is free and open to institutional and retail investors alike. Register to hear from key executives as they discuss their companies and consider what it means to invest in a green future.

Date: March 28, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST

Presenter: Matthew Schwab, CEO

Register now at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5516739932711/WN_TEaDseneQsm9I7ZW_mdJmw

About Kraken Energy Corp.

Kraken Energy Corp. is a new energy company advancing its 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, located 280 km (174 miles) east from Reno, Nevada. The Apex Property is recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine. The Company has additionally entered into an option agreement to earn 100% of the Garfield Hills Uranium Property, located 19 km (12 miles) east of Hawthorne in Mineral County, Nevada. Additional staking has been done on the Garfield Hills Uranium Property, bringing the total area of the Property to 1,238 hectares (3,060 acres). The Company has also recently staked the Huber Hills Uranium Property, located 136 km (85 miles) north of Elko, Nevada which covers 2,580 acres and encompasses the historic Race Track open pit mine.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.krakenenergycorp.com.

About Kinvestor Virtual Conferences

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor Virtual Conferences are powered by Kin Communications Inc., a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Our goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media. Our investor relations services include strategy, messaging, investor outreach, digital marketing, content creation, and more. For more information visit www.kinvestor.net.

