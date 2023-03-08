Guanajuato Silver Welcomes US-Based Institutional Fund as New Shareholder

VANCOUVER, March 8, 2023 - Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(AQUIS:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that a leading US-based institutional investor has acquired a significant equity position in the company through the purchase of approximately 24,000,000 common shares representing the majority of the equity position previously held by Great Panther Mining Ltd. ("Great Panther"); the remaining Great Panther equity position was purchased by other investors. The Great Panther shares were sold by a trustee appointed to represent the interests of the Great Panther stakeholders.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for this transaction saying, "The addition of this new strategic investor is a major endorsement for the quality of our projects, our vision for the future, and the ability of our management team to execute. The sale of this large share block to a significant long-term shareholder strengthens our capital structure as we look to further advance our production profile in Mexico."

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

