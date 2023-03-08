Menü Artikel
Gold Resource Corporation Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

21:02 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company", "We", "Our" or "GRC") has taken measurable strides to ensure proper care and respect is extended to our employees, communities, and environment. The inaugural environmental, social and governance ("ESG") report articulates not only the efforts extended but the framework established for which we hold ourselves accountable.

You will find in this report an outline of our approach to sustainability across key governance, health and safety, social and environmental topics, along with a summary of our 2022 performance and plans for the future. We are committed to advancing our framework as we mature and refine our approach. Our Don David Gold Mine in Mexico has been making investments in ESG endeavors for over ten years. Our Back Forty Project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan has also invested heavily in ESG including ensuring our environmental impact assessment is robust and thoughtful in identifying culturally significant sites that will be honored and respected.

The Company is committed to enhancing and improving transparency. The ESG report can be found on the Company's website at:

www.goldresourcecorp.com/responsible-mining/esg-reports/.

We are committed to a vision of creating value responsibly, respectfully and resourcefully. Our mission is to accomplish disciplined growth and responsible resource development for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We have a duty to increase the quality of life of the people and communities in our area of influence. Moreover, we have a unique opportunity to dignify the lives of those around us.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of an experienced board and senior leadership team, the company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine in Oaxaca, Mexico and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.



Contact

Kim Perry
Chief Financial Officer
Kim.Perry@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com


