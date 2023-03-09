Endeavour Silver Releases Inaugural Climate Report

VANCOUVER, March 09, 2023 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) ("Endeavour" or the "Company"), today publishes its inaugural climate strategy report, entitled "Our Climate Journey". The report highlights our approach to climate change and aligns with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"), providing specific climate-related information in four areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets.



"We are pleased to publish our first TCFD-aligned report, demonstrating our longstanding commitment to transparency and disclosure on sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders," says Dan Dickson, CEO. "For Endeavour Silver, like many other organizations, we are in the early days of understanding our footprint, opportunities and long-term pathway to a more sustainable business. We are trying to be thoughtful and diligent in assessing what the climate emergency means for our Company and the most effective steps we can take."

As a primary silver producer, our business has an essential role in enabling the transition to a low carbon economy. We believe that future demand for silver will be heavily driven by the global response to climate change. In particular, markets are likely to respond to the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources as a means of de-carbonizing global energy supply. This demand will favor industrial applications in silver such as photovoltaics, which is currently the fastest growing segment of silver demand.

Protecting the planet is one of the three pillars of Endeavour's 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy. Through the strategy, we are elevating our environmental stewardship to reduce negative impacts, protect ecosystems and support environmental sustainability. Our focus is on mobilizing action towards a low-carbon economy, by minimizing our production of direct and indirect greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions and developing a climate risk response plan.

Added Dan: "As a mining company, we proactively manage risk all the time, and now we're integrating climate-related risks into our risk management practices. We also view climate change beyond risk. It's an opportunity for us to build a more climate-smart business that's well positioned for a lower-carbon future."

With the release of our first climate report, we aim to provide stakeholders with the necessary information to properly evaluate Endeavour's climate risks, impacts and performance. Our climate-related disclosure is a key component of our sustainability reporting, while also supporting our business development as we align with industry actions to help protect our planet, now and well into the future. We recognize that there is significant movement underway to strengthen and standardize accounting of climate related risks and opportunities, including efforts by the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Foundation. We also welcome the evolving scrutiny on corporate climate reporting as we continue to develop our understanding and disclosures.

"Our sustainability journey is not a new one, as Endeavour has been formally reporting on ESG initiatives for ten years," states Ken Pickering, Independent Board Director and Sustainability Committee Chair. "I am confident that, based on our track record, we will be able to contribute to the energy transition."

To learn more about Endeavour's environmental, social and governance efforts, please read our annual sustainability report, Bridge to the Future, and explore the sustainability website at https://edrsilver.com/sustainability/overview/.

About Endeavour Silver - Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

