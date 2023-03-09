X-terra Resources Grants Stock Options

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) (the "Corporation") announces that its Board of Directors granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 700,000 common shares to the Corporation' Directors and Officers. The exercise price of the options is $1.00 per share, which is higher to the closing price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Tuesday March 8, 2023. The options vest immediately and will expire in ten years. The options were granted under the Corporation's 2022 omnibus equity incentive plan.

About X-Terra

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring lithium and precious metals properties in Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release

Website: www.xterraresources.com

SOURCE X-Terra Resources Inc.