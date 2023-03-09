TNR Gold NSR Royalty Update on McEwen Los Azules Copper, Gold & Silver Project - Initial Exploration and Solid Delineation Results

Vancouver, March 9, 2023 - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen Mining") provided an exploration update on the Los Azules copper, gold and silver project in San Juan, Argentina. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR Royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder) on the Los Azules Copper Project. The Los Azules Copper Project is held by McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Mining.

The news release issued by McEwen Mining on March 6, 2023, stated:

"McEwen Copper Inc., 52%-owned by McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), today reports new copper values over extensive widths resulting from infill and step-out exploration drilling at its Los Azules Project. Los Azules is a large porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit with considerable growth potential, where its ultimate depth and lateral extent remain to be determined.

The Los Azules project, located in the San Juan province, Argentina, has many attributes comparable to world-class copper-gold deposits in South America. Table 1 provides a summary of the assay results for the two drill holes for copper (Cu), gold (Au) and silver (Ag).

Highlights

Exploration: 1,052 meters (m) of 0.29% Cu including 480.0 m grading 0.42% Cu(AZ22174), which is coincident with a prominent deep geophysical anomaly and showcases the potential to meaningfully expand Los Azules through exploration.

Delineation: 236 m of 1.39% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au, including 42 m of 2.78% Cu (AZ22191) demonstrates strong internal continuity of the high grade mineralization from the current infill program and further de-risks our geological model.

"Strong team performance is accelerating our Los Azules program in 2023," commented Michael Meding, Vice President and General Manager of McEwen Copper. "Exciting results in hole AZ22174 highlight the potential of exploration to create additional value for McEwen Copper, and continuity of mineralization in the infill program is de-risking our mineral resource."

Drilling

Over 13,500 m of drilling were completed between January and May in 2022. Activity at Los Azules restarted in October, focused on completing a drill program covering over 25,000 m in 75 new holes, designed to:

Increase infill drilling to upgrade the Cu, Au and Ag resource classification to measured and indicated, leading to improved geological and economic estimates in a planned 2024 Feasibility Study (FS).

Provide metallurgical, hydrological and geotechnical data to facilitate mine design.

Demonstrate extensions of Los Azules to the North, South and at depth.

From October to the 3rd week of February, a further 16,900 m in 66 holes have been completed for the current program, making this the most extensive annual drill campaign in the history of the project. A more comprehensive update of results from the current campaign will be released soon.

Table 1 -Los Azules Drilling Results for AZ22174 and AZ23191

Hole-ID

Section

Predominant Mineral Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Cu

% Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Comment

AZ22174 63 Total 76.0 1128.0 1052.0 0.29 0.06 1.00 Incl. 480.0m of 0.42% Cu Enriched 76.0 224.0 148.0 0.15 0.01 0.65

Primary 224.0 1128.0 904.0 0.31 0.06 1.05 Incl. 26.0m of

1.46% Cu AZ23191 37 Enriched 70.0 306.0 236.0 1.39 0.19 2.58 Incl. 42.0m of

2.78% Cu 306.0 336.9 30.9 - - - Assays Pending

Link to location, lengths and geochemical results at Los Azules: https://www.mcewenmining.com/files/doc_news/archive/2023/2023_03_LA/2023_03_LA_Assays_Composites_Collar_Locations.xls

Exploration Drilling





Figure 1 - AZ22174 Assay Results versus 2017 PEA 3D Pit Shell

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2014/157734_7c35379934b218dc_003full.jpg

Our initial exploration hole of the program, AZ22174, was drilled to a depth of 1,128 m with copper mineralization observed along its entire length including a 1,052 m intercept averaging 0.29% Cu. Mineralization along the drillhole is more prevalent below 500 m, where more than 66% of the overall contained copper (480 m grading 0.42% Cu) resides. The hole was planned based on the center of a geophysical anomaly sitting at about 800 m depth, near the termination of a historic hole. The results from hole AZ22174 reinforce our belief that the deposit continues to be open at depth and to the North and represents a sizeable opportunity. The sub-interval of 26 m grading 1.46% Cu includes early mineral porphyry and quartz veinlets that also typify the core of Los Azules.

Delineation Drilling





Figure 2 - Section 37 - AZ23191 shown with mineral zones and 30-year PEA pit (looking north)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2014/157734_7c35379934b218dc_004full.jpg

Delineation drilling continues at Los Azules with a focus on upgrading to Measured mineral resources the Enriched zone as shown on Section 37 in Figure 2. Hole AZ23191 lies 50 m north of Section 36 (See Figure 2 in the January 26th, 2023 press release) and graded 1.39% Cu over 236m including 2.78% Cu over 42 m. There remain assays pending along the final 31 metres of the hole. The interpretation of the enriched mineralization was drafted prior to the results from AZ23191 being available, but overall, the shape still conforms well. What is most striking is the grade of the intercept versus nearby hole AZ22180 as shown by the histogram lengths and colours. This reflects the structurally controlled nature of mineralization, particularly in the core of the deposit where grades are highest.

Technical Information

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen McGibbon, P. Geo., McEwen Mining's Senior Consulting Geologist, and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

All samples were collected in accordance with generally accepted industry standards. Drill core samples usually taken at 2 m intervals were split and submitted to the Alex Stewart International laboratory located in the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, for the following assays: gold determination using fire fusion assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au4-30); a 39 multi-element suite using ICP-OES analysis (ICP-AR 39); copper content determination using a sequential copper analysis (Cu-Sequential). An additional 19 element analysis (ICP-ORE) was performed for samples with high sulfide content.

The company conducts a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program in accordance with NI 43-101 and industry best practices using a combination of standards and blanks on approximately one out of every 25 samples. Results are monitored as final certificates are received and any re-assay requests are sent back immediately. Pulp and preparation sample analyses are also performed as part of the QAQC process. Approximately 5% of the sample pulps are sent to a secondary laboratory for control purposes. In addition, the laboratory performs its own internal QAQC checks, with results made available on certificates for Company review.

Table 2 - Hole Locations and Lengths for AZ22174 and AZ23191

HOLE-ID Azimuth Dip Length Loc X Loc Y Loc Z AZ22174 0 -90 1128 2382932 6560459 3644 AZ23191 250 -79 336.8 2383341 6559233 3637





Coordinates listed in Table 2 based on Gauss Kruger - POSGAR 94 Zone 2

Link to location, lengths and geochemical results of the different drill holes, for January to February 2023 at Los Azules: https://www.mcewenmining.com/files/doc_news/archive/2023/2023_02_Los_Azules/2023_02_Los_Azules_Assays_Composites_CollarLocations.xls

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, it owns approximately 52% of McEwen Copper which owns the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Its Chairman and Chief Owner has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1."

The McEwen Mining press release appears to be prepared by Qualified Persons (as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify McEwen Mining's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in its press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.

"We are pleased that significant developments on the advancement of the Los Azules Project towards feasibility have brought Stellantis as a strategic partner in the future development of this giant copper, gold and silver project. An additional US $30 million stake in McEwen Copper has been invested by Rio Tinto's Venture Nuton," stated Kirill Klip, TNR's Chief Executive Officer. "TNR Gold's vision is aligned with the leaders of innovation among automakers like Stellantis, with the aim of decarbonizing mobility, and our mining industry leaders like Rob McEwen, with a vision 'to build a mine for the future, based on regenerative principles that can achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038.'

"Green energy rEVolution relies on the supply of critical metals like copper; delivering "green copper" to Argentina and the world will contribute to the clean energy transition and electrification of transportation and energy industries.

"Strong team performance is accelerating McEwen Copper Los Azules program in 2023. These new exploration results highlight the potential to create additional value for the Los Azules Project, and continuity of mineralization in the infill program is de-risking the project.

"It's very encouraging to see the opportunity to expand the deposit, and the involvement of Rio Tinto, which may accelerate realizing the enormous potential of the Los Azules Project with Rio Tinto's innovative technology. Together with Nuton, McEwen Copper is exploring new technologies that save energy, water, time and capital, advancing Los Azules towards the goal of the leading environmental performance.

"Los Azules was ranked in the top 10 largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world by Mining Intelligence (2022).

"TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for the development of the Los Azules Project. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like McEwen Mining as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle: the power of blue-sky discovery and important partnerships with industry leaders as operators on the projects that have the potential to generate royalty cashflows that will contribute significant value for our shareholders.

Over the past twenty-seven years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality global exploration projects. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, the potential of the Mariana Lithium Project and Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina among many others have been recognized.

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina ("LMA"), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR Royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000 and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report, and the construction of a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant has commenced.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR Royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Mining.

TNR also holds a 7% net profits royalty holding on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is part of the Lundin Group, a portfolio of companies producing a variety of commodities in several countries worldwide.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources. The Company's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with a major gold mining company. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

