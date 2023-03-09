Leopard Lake Provides Update on Leduc Gold Project, Ontario, Announces Debt Settlement

Vancouver, March 9, 2023 - Leopard Lake Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Leopard Lake") - (CSE:LP) reports that it has initiated its winter compilation from the geoscience assessment files listed on Ontario's Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS) in respect of the Leduc gold project, near Jellicoe, Ontario, Canada (the "Leduc Gold Project" or the "Project"). Based on the review of geoscience assessment files on MLAS and the recommendations in the independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Leduc Gold Project for Leopard Lake Gold Corp., Beardmore, Ontario", with an effective date of July 19, 2021, the Company expects to begin phase 1 of its exploration program of prospecting once the snow has melted and the roads become more accessible in May and June 2023, which will focus on:

Ground-truthing and sampling 5 geophysical conductors along each northern and southern BIF trends, summarizing rock types, mineralization and structures.

Locating previous trenches and possible drill holes where the higher grade intersections occurred to prospect, delineate and potentially extend the zones, plan for potential future mechanized power stripping of the rock outcrops and scout for potential drilling platforms.

Several wide reconnaissance N-S traverses to identify gold-bearing structures within and cross- cutting the iron formation and sediments that hosts gold mineralization in the region.

Ground - truthing OGS mapped and company interpreted lineaments / structures from the airborne magnetic results to compare location accuracy and potential mineralization.

Shipping samples to the lab for analyses of GOLD and a multi-element suite of elements.

Following the completion of the phase 1 exploration program in May and June 2023, the Company expects to initiate a phase 2 exploration program at the Leduc Gold Project for continued prospecting and trenching in the fall of 2023. These efforts will be aimed at further defining the extent of the gold mineralization and identifying potential drill targets.

Robert Coltura, Leopard Lake's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The results from the 2020 Heli-borne High Resolution Magnetic Survey, and the initial prospecting work by the Company in 2020-21 on the gold hosted iron formation Leduc Gold Project confirmed the historical records of mineralization on the property. The presence of high-grade gold mineralization within the iron formation is highly significant, and we believe it represents a major opportunity for our company. As we complete the data compilation from geoscience assessment files on MLAS for the Project, we look forward to continuing our exploration efforts and unlocking the full potential of this exciting Project."

Summary of Exploration at Leduc Gold Project

The Leduc Gold Project consists of 9 unpatented mining claims (114 cells) which covers an area of approximately 2,290 hectares within the Thunder Bay Mining Division, as outlined in green with OGS Mineral Deposits in Figure 1 below. Historical drill holes on the Leduc Gold Project are also shown below in Figure 2.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Registered MDI mineral occurrences and other areas of historical exploration

(source OGS - MLAS).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. OGS registered historical drill hole location ( source: OGS, July 12, 2021).

The Leduc Gold Project has variably gold mineralized distinct banded iron formations (BIF) trending for >12km. Host rocks include Mafic Volcanic, Metasediments, Diorite and Felsic Porphyry Intrusives from the West to East across the Project. This magnetic rock is easily observed from the Airborne Magnetic survey and has numerous anomalies to be explored.

Previous historic drilling results have had significant intersections of gold mineralization encountered in several drill holes. These results confirm the presence of high-grade gold mineralization within the iron formation, and sheared quartz vein sediments. Other drill holes intersected similar rock types and many of these holes had limited or no sampling in the "key sheared contact zones". Furthermore, many areas where the previous operators did sample the mineralization, the longer widths of samples may have "diluted" the mineralized zones.

In the late fall of 2020, initial prospecting efforts by the Company were to ground truth various mineral occurrences, trenches and geological units to confirm the property merit. Results have yielded promising anomalous Gold (0.05 - 0.41 ppm Au) within sheared mafic volcanics, metasediments and banded iron formations (BIF) all with +/- quartz veins and stringers near and within some of the old trenches in the northern to central parts of the Project.

In August 2020, Leopard Lake commissioned ProspectAir to perform a heli-borne high resolution magnetic survey of the entire Project at 50m line spacing. Also, an Induced Polarization (IP) Gradient Survey, by DPE Exploration, was completed over a small section of claims in the north part of the Project in the fall of 2020. Numerous magnetic anomalies from the airborne magnetic survey occur along the two BIF trends, the central BIF extends for over 12km and needs to be further prospected and explored.

In 2021, minor field work was completed by the Company and no field work was conducted in 2022 due to various factors including the Covid-19 pandemic and manpower.

Historical Highlights

From the historical work on the Leduc Gold Project, 4 main gold occurrences or showings (with trenches) occur within the Project:

The Lattimer Gold Occurrence - Best intersection of 253.79 g/t Au over 0.49m was recorded in sample number 1816 (AFRI 42E11NW0070) from the drill hole 3 log and it is associated with pyrite, pyrrhotite in quartz - carbonate stringers, near Diorites and BIF units. Harricana Gold Mines recorded 12.03 g/t Au over 1.82m in a pyrrhotite-rich chlorite schist from a 1951 drilling program. Kevil Mining Trenches 1961, Highlights included 4.51 g/t Au over 1.09m which included 7.31 g/t Au over 0.51m and 0.466 g/t Au over 1.26m Dumont Showing Trenches Highlights included 1.29 g/t Au over 1.22m and 0.88 g/t Au over 0.36m

For additional information, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report on the Leduc Gold Project for Leopard Lake Gold Corp., Beardmore, Ontario", with an effective date of July 19, 2021, filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Historically, numerous previous gold mines in the area also produced high grade gold (see Table 1 below).

Table 1. Historic gold production of the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt, source OGS Open File Report 5538.

The Company cautions that it has not verified the information in the table above, and the information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Leduc Gold Project.

Qualified Person

Scot Halladay, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. Scot Halladay is a professional geologist independent from the Company.

About Leopard Lake Gold Corp.

Leopard Lake is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada, including the St. Robert property, which is comprised of 4 mining claims in Beauceville and 102 mining claims in the Riseborough and Marlow Townships in St. Robert Bellarmin, Quebec, and the Stella property located in the Abitibi region of Northwestern Quebec, made up of 52 contiguous mining claims for a total of 2,987 hectares, approximately 65 kilometres east of the town of Val d-Or. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Leduc Gold Project. The Leduc Gold Project consists of 9 unpatented mining claims (114 cells) which covers an area of approximately 2,290 hectares near Jellicoe, Ontario, Canada, within the Thunder Bay Mining Division.

