Progressive Planet to Receive Glass from Recycle BC to Produce CleanTech Additive that Dramatically Reduces CO2 Footprint of the Cement Industry

B.C.'s post-consumer glass will be transformed into PozGlass™ 100G and sequester Progressive Planet's CO 2 emissions

emissions Steady supply of post-consumer glass is Progressive Planet's latest milestone to sustain PozGlass pilot plant starting in 2024

KAMLOOPS, March 9, 2023 - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), which creates CleanTech innovations from its C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, has reached an agreement with Recycle BC for a steady supply of post-consumer glass for the manufacture of a new ingredient to dramatically reduce CO 2 emissions from cement.

The recycled glass will be used to make PozGlass 100G ("PozGlass") at Progressive Planet's PozGlass Pilot Plant, which will begin construction in 2023. PozGlass is a replacement for Portland cement and fly ash from coal plants, which are now used in concrete and release large amounts of CO 2 in the manufacturing process.

The cement industry currently emits more than 8 percent of global CO 2 . When PozGlass is used at a cement plant, it is expected to dramatically reduce emissions by sequestering CO 2 and being mixed with Portland cement at up to a 50% ratio.

"This initiative aligns with our organization's vision to inspire and accelerate innovation in recycling technology," says Sam Baker, Western Canada Director - Post Collection and Material Regeneration at Recycle BC.

Added Ian Grant, the COO of Progressive Planet: "Our objective is to help the cement industry reduce its carbon footprint. We have developed PozGlass, here in British Columbia, to reduce the use of carbon emitting ingredients of cement and sequester CO 2 stack emissions created in the cement manufacturing process."

Recycle BC is a not-for-profit organization responsible for residential packaging and paper product recycling throughout British Columbia, servicing over two million households or over 99% of BC through curbside, multi-family and/or depot services.

"In support of this project, Recycle BC is happy to approve Progressive Planet's Pilot Plant facility as an end market for our program's glass, assuming they meet and continue to adhere to Recycle BC's standards for end markets," said Baker.

By manufacturing PozGlass at its Kamloops pilot plant, Progressive Planet will also be able to reduce the current carbon footprint of its operations, which create widely sold CleanTech products for agriculture, soil regeneration and animal care.

"Progressive Planet operates one of the largest, natural gas fired, industrial mineral dryers in Canada," added Grant. "By receiving this steady and reliable supply of recycled glass from Recycle BC, to make PozGlass at our Kamloops headquarters, Progressive Planet will also now be able to sequester CO 2 it currently emits, meaning we will contribute to British Columbia's and Canada's GHG reduction targets and improve the carbon footprint of our home, Kamloops, B.C."

PozGlass sequesters CO 2 when the recycled wastewater used in treating post-consumer glass is injected with stack emissions. The CO 2 is captured in a sodium carbonate compound, meaning it is never released into the atmosphere.

The PozGlass pilot plant is expected to begin construction in 2023 and be operational in 2024.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a well-established CleanTech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging CleanTech with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, are bringing positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors to create products that contribute to reducing carbon footprints and restoring ecosystems.

