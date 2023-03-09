CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 9 mars/March 2023) - Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY) has announced a name and symbol change to Collective Metals Inc. (COMT) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,118,634 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on March 13, 2023.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on March 10, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Collective Metals Inc. (COMT) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 8 118 634 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 13 mars 2023.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 10 mars 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 13 mars/March 2023 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 14 mars/March 2023 New Name/ Nouveau nom: Collective Metals Inc. New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole: COMT NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 193929 10 6 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 193929 10 6 0 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: FOXY Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 04314W102/CA04314W1023

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com