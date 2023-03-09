Stria Lithium Announces Engagement with Octagon Media Corp./ Wall Street Reporter

Ottawa, March 9, 2023 - Stria Lithium Inc. ("Stria" of the "Company") (TSX.V:SRA) announces today that it has engaged the services of Octagon Media Corp. ("Wall Street Reporter"), a multi-platform marketing firm to increase investor awareness. In exchange for its promotional services and the delivery of an investor marketing program, Wall Street Reporter will receive cash compensation in the amount of $80,000. The term of the agreement is 4 months. At the end of the term, Stria will have an option to renew the agreement for an additional 6-month term for $200,000.

For more information on Stria Lithium Inc., please contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO Stria Lithium

dhanisch@strialithium.com

+1(613) 612-6060

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Stria Lithium Inc.

kdarlington@strialithium.com

514-771-3398

