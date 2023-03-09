Major Drilling Appoints New Operations Officers to Support Continued Expansion in Key Growth Markets

MONCTON, March 09, 2023 - Denis Larocque, Chief Executive Officer of Major Drilling Group International Inc. ("Major Drilling"), is pleased to announce the addition of two new senior operations roles at the Company, to support continued regional expansion of the business into key North American growth markets. The appointments include Barry Zerbin, who has been promoted to the position of VP Canadian Operations, and Kevin Slemko, who has been promoted to the position of VP U.S. Operations.



"I am pleased to announce the promotions of both Barry and Kevin into our new Operations Officer positions for Major Drilling's Canadian and U.S. operations, respectively. These appointments are in line with our strategic focus on growth, and ensuring the business is appropriately built out with the right people in the right position. Our regional performance in Canada and the U.S. has led the way throughout this upturn, and we anticipate continued opportunities as market activity develops."

"Barry Zerbin, currently our General Manager for Canadian operations, started his career with Midwest Drilling (later acquired by Major) in 1991, and has 32 years of experience in the industry with Major Drilling/Midwest. He has held various management positions in the Company leading to his present role."

"Kevin Slemko, currently our Corporate Business Development Manager, started his career in the mining and drilling industry 32 years ago, 25 years of which were in operations working in multiple positions. He has worked on projects across the globe and has been with Major Drilling since 2014, when Major acquired Taurus Drilling Services."

