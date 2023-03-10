Andean Precious Metals to Host Q4 / YE 2022 Earnings Webcast on March 17, 2023

Toronto, March 10, 2023 - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") is expected to report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after markets close.

Management will host a webcast the following morning, on Friday, March 17, 2023, to discuss the Company's results. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. Details of the webcast are as follows:

Date and time: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET



Registration: Please preregister for the webcast by following this link:

https://webinars.theassay.com/andean-precious-metals-webcast.



Registration is open now and will be available up and until the date and time of the webcast.



Webcast Access: Upon registration, participants will receive an automatic email from zoom with a link to access the webcast.



To access the live webcast of the earnings call, please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.



Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available after the live event at

www.andeanpm.com.





About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growth-focused precious metals producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project located in the department of Potosí, Bolivia. San Bartolomé has been operating continuously since 2008, producing an average of 5 million ounces of silver equivalent per year. The Company is seeking accretive growth opportunities in Bolivia and the wider Americas. Andean is committed to fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations.

For more information, please contact:

Trish Moran

VP Investor Relations

tmoran@andeanpm.com

T: +1 416 564 4290

Anna Speyer

NATIONAL Capital Markets

aspeyer@national.ca

T: +1 416 848 1376

