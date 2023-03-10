Melkior Intersects 16.8 g/t Gold over 1.5 Meters at Carscallen

Highlights:

16.8 gpt Gold over 1.5 meters, including 49.6 gpt Gold over 0.5 meters in CAR-22-31

CAR-22-29 is one of the deepest gold intercepts in the 1010 North Zone, confirming the continuity of the gold-bearing structures at depth

Timmins, Ontario. Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce results from 6,283 meters of drilling at the Carscallen Gold Project located approximately 25 kilometres southwest of Timmins Ontario.

Program Highlights:

The Carscallen Gold Project lies within the township of Carscallen, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Timmins, Ontario and borders the Genex Project which Melkior has under option from International Explorers Prospectors Inc. It is comprised of 344 claim units covering 60 square kilometers with 100% ownership by Melkior.

The Phase 3 drill program consisted of 6,283 meters.

The Phase 3 drill program was designed to follow up on 2021-Q4's program and was planned with holes targeting the deep Shenkman Zone and North Zam Zam Extension. Additional holes were drilled in the Mystery and 1010 Zones.

CAR-22-25 was drilled in the southern portion of the Shenkman and targeted a higher-grade northwest trending corridor of gold mineralization. Significant assays from this drill hole include 4.42 gpt Au over 0.5 meters and 6.75 gpt Au over 1.5 meters from 329.2 to 330.7 meters, including 18.30 gpt Au over 0.5 meters. In addition, a strong zone of mineralization between 515 and 525 meters was intersected with sulphide-enriched quartz-carbonate veins. Assays from this zone include 8.49 gpt Au over 0.5 meters, 8.10 gpt Au over 0.5 meters and 8.49 gpt Au over 0.5 meters

CAR-22-28 was collared approximately 100 meters south-west of CAR-22-25, Following up on the encouraging results. Significant intersects include 4.93 gpt Au over 0.5 meters, 14.5 gpt Au over 0.5 meters, 4.15 gpt Au over 0.5 meters, and 4.49 gpt Au over 1 meter including 7.92 gpt Au over 0.5 meters.

CAR-22-31, collared approximately 100 meters southwest of drill hole CAR-22-28 on the southern portion of the Shenkman Zone, intersected 16.8 gpt Au over 1.5 meters from 395 to 396.5 meters, including 49.6 gpt Au over 0.5 meters

CAR-22-27 was drilled approximately 450 meters north of the Zam Zam Zone and intercepted 8.29 gpt Au over 0.5 meters within a 30 cm quartz vein hosting elevated pyrrhotite, pyrite and minor chalcopyrite. The new intercept is also 100 meters north and along the projected strike from a similar 30 cm quartz vein seen in CAR-21-19 that assayed 5.85 gpt Au over 1.5 meters. This has significant implications for exploration north of the Zam Zam Zone as these intercepts are situated where no significant drilling has been completed to the north and at depth.

CAR-22-29 was collared to target an elevated IP chargeability response on the 1010 North Zone. This drill hole encountered two significant sulphide veins at 100.2 meters which returned 2.29 gpt Au over 0.7 meters, and at 194.5 meters which returned 8.19 gpt Au over 1.5 meters, including 19.5 gpt Au over 0.6 meters. Both veins occurred within carbonatized granodiorites and are described as significant clusters of coarse subhedral pyrite. This is one of the deepest gold intercepts in the 1010 North zone and suggests continuity downdip of gold-bearing structures at depth.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Melkior, remarks, "We are excited about these developments from the Phase 3 drill program at the Carscallen Gold Project. We continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of the high-grade gold-bearing zones within an approximately 2.5 km by 1.2 km NNW-SSE corridor."

Significant Assay Table:

Hole-ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) CAR?21?23 588.16 590.2 2.04 2.60 596 596.5 0.5 3.59 CAR?22-24 633 633.5 0.5 1.59 635 635.6 0.6 2.39 CAR?22-25 324.5 325 0.5 4.42 329.2 330.7 1.5 6.75 Incl. 329.7 330.2 0.5 18.3 515.5 516 0.5 8.49 522 522.5 0.5 8.1 525 525.5 0.5 8.49 CAR?22-26 191.25 191.75 0.5 2.6 209.5 210 0.5 1.69 464 464.5 0.5 8.36 CAR-22-27 341.7 342.2 0.5 8.29 CAR-22-28 251 251.5 0.5 4.93 254.5 255 0.5 2.31 272.5 273 0.5 14.5 290.5 291 0.5 4.15 476 476.5 0.5 2.27 501.5 502.5 1.0 4.49 Incl. 502 502.5 0.5 7.92 CAR-22-29 100.2 100.9 0.7 2.29 194.5 196 1.5 8.19 Incl. 195.4 196 0.6 19.5 CAR-22-31 287.5 288 0.5 2.32 292 292.5 0.5 9.96 301.2 302 0.8 2.29 307.5 309 1.5 2.07 395 396.5 1.5 16.8 Incl. 396 396.5 0.5 49.6 443.5 444.1 0.6 23.1 0.0 CAR-22-32 735 737 2.0 1.13 739 739.5 0.5 1.17 0.0

* Stated lengths are core lengths as drilled. True widths are estimated to be 80% of reported core length intervals.

Newly Targeted High-Grade Corridor:

A new interpretation was modelled with Datamine software to outline the higher grade (25g/t) gold veins to produce a grade shell for drill targeting.

Preliminary modelling identified a high-grade corridor trending 40 degrees northeast, with an approximate width of 75 meters and a strike length of 375 meters. The high-grade corridor is located in the Shenkman Zone and was targeted in holes 25, 28, 31 and 32 using a 310-drill azimuth.

This strategy proved successful with encouraging intercepts in drill holes CAR-22-25, CAR-22-28, and CAR-22-31. CAR-22-031 was successful in expanding this corridor to the southwest intercepting 49.6 gpt Au over 0.5 meters. Further drilling is needed to refine this model.

Hole ID Easting UTM Northing UTM Length (m) DIP Azimuth CAR?22?23 5358266 452216 786 -54 240 CAR?22?24 5358245 452286 777 -54 240 CAR?22?25 5357737 451868 600 -70 310 CAR?22?26 5357431 451994 546 -55 310 CAR?22?27 5359103 451533 450 -50 240 CAR?22?28 5357692 451826 702 -70 310 CAR?22?29 5357761 450946 462.5 -60 120 CAR?22?30 5357577 450725 402 -55 90 CAR?22?31 5357566 451812 801.9 -60 310 CAR?22?32 5357767 452158 756 -60 320

The drill program was managed by Agnico Eagle. The drill core was split with half core sent to Actlabs in Timmins, ON, and fire assayed with an AA with any samples over 10 g/t being assayed with gravimetric finish. Whole metallic assays were performed on samples containing visible gold. In addition, select intervals were treated with the 1E3 36 element multi-element package with aqua regia analyses. Duplicates, standards, and blanks were inserted into the sample stream.

Carscallen Next Steps:

Building on the 2022 drill campaign, one of the stronger areas for further investigation is the area between CAR-21-19 and CAR-22-27 for infill drilling. The 300meter gap between CAR2118 and CAR2119 should also be investigated to build upon the values seen in CAR2118. Uppercut and undercut drilling would also be warranted for both drill holes.

Further recommendations would entail exploring the northwest-southeast higher-grade corridor trending at a 310-degree azimuth by expanding drilling to the northwest to test the Zam Zam Zone and the gap between the Shenkman and the Zam Zam Zone. In addition, consideration for expanding on the downdip extension of an intercept of 8.19 gpt Au over 1.5 meters from 194.5 to 196 meters, including 19.5 gpt Au over 0.5 meters in the 1010 North Zone, would be recommended with an undercut drill hole.

Qualified Person

All technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Caldbick, P.Geo. Mr. Caldbick is a consultant for Melkior and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources is an exploration stage resource company in world-class mining jurisdictions with a strong partner. Melkior's flagship Carscallen Project is being advanced by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. through an option agreement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle has the option (but not the obligation) to acquire up to a 75% interest to the Carscallen Project by spending $110 million on the Carscallen Project over a 10-year period. See the Company's news release dated September 28, 2020 for more information. Melkior, under 100% ownership, is focused on advancing its Genex, Val D'Or, White Lake and Maseres Projects. Agnico Eagle also owns approximately 6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Company.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.