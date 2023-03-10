Menü Artikel
Talisker Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Bralorne Gold Project Inaugural Resource

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX: TSK) (OTCQX: TSKFF) announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the inaugural mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada previously reported in the Company's press release dated January 24, 2023.

The Report is dated March 10, 2023, with an effective date for the MRE of January 20, 2023, and entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada". The Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex, and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 304,931 hectares over 500 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talisker-announces-filing-of-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-previously-announced-bralorne-gold-project-inaugural-resource-301768942.html

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd.



Contact
Terry Harbort, President and CEO, terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com, +1 416 361 2808; Matt Filgate, Vice President, Corporate Development, matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com, +1 778 679 3579
Mineninfo

Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PH5Z
CA87425A1012
www.taliskerresources.com
