New Destiny Mining Corp. Treasure Mountain Silver Project Exploration Update

Photo showing access construction and samples being collected at Railroad occurrence.

VANCOUVER, March 10, 2023 - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV:NED), (the "Company" or "NED") announces that the Company is planning to resume work this season at its Treasure Mountain project, near Hope, BC.

Exploration field work was restricted over the last two seasons due to damaged roads and bridges caused by flooding during the winter months of 2021. In 2022, an airborne LIDAR survey was flown over the entire property. The results will aid in locating historic workings and geological structures related to mineralization.

Hand sample showing chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization at the Railroad occurrence.

Field work is being planned for the Railroad, Jim Kelly and Rio Grande mineral occurrences. The Railroad is a zone of copper-silver mineralization hosted in quartz sericite schist at one of seven historic adits. A 1.7 metre wide sample across the mineralization in 2019 returned values of 264 grams per tonne silver and 1.06% copper, with elevated arsenic (106 ppm As) and antimony (439 ppm Sb). The weighted average grades for this and two consecutive mineralized samples are 116.0 ppm silver and 0.64% copper over a 4.2 metre width (Assessment Report 38687). Plans are to test the structure by diamond drilling and to explore for a northern extension using soil geochemistry.

The Jim Kelly Creek area contains gold-quartz veins, where a 2018 grab sample returned a result of 11.3 grams per tonne gold (Assessment Report 37650). Plans are to expose the vein by trenching and then test it by drilling. Geochemical surveys are also being planned.

The Rio Grande was last visited in 2018 when 7 rock grab samples were collected. The results ranged up to 122 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 % copper, 1.45% zinc and 0.24 grams per tonne gold (Assessment Report 37650). Plans are to collect representative channel samples and follow-up by trenching and drilling.

The project is currently fully permitted and ready for drilling and trenching. Archeology studies were completed in 2019. The field work will entail trenching, rock sampling and drilling, and is scheduled to take up to 45 days and cost $375,000.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

The Company also announces that Mr. Brad Kitchen has resigned as a director but remains as an advisor to New Destiny.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company's information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

