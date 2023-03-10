Adamera Minerals Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Vancouver, March 10, 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of certain warrants which would otherwise expire on March 18, 2023.

8,125,000 warrants granted on March 18, 2021, with the original expiry date of March 18, 2023, are now extended to expire on March 18, 2024, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share. The warrants are still subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange closes at a price of $0.25 or more per share during any ten consecutive trading day period. In such an event, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company's shares trade for ten consecutive days at or above $0.25.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. The Adamera projects are located in a prolific gold district which has reportedly produced over 17 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

