Westwater Resources Expands Executive Management Team

Jon Jacobs Hired as Chief Commercial Officer

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced that Jon Jacobs has been hired as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer effective March 6, 2023.

Mr. Jacobs is an accomplished executive with over 20 years of technical sales and strategic commercial experience. Prior to joining Westwater, Mr. Jacobs was the Chief Marketing Officer for Solid Power from October 2021 through February 2022, and the Vice President of Business Development for Wildcat Discovery Technologies from November 2009 until October 2021. Earlier in his career, he served in sales and marketing roles for Materials Science Corporation and The Solutions Group. Mr. Jacobs began his professional career as a project engineer for General Motors Corp. and then as a product design engineer for Ford Motor Co. Mr. Jacobs obtained his Master of Business Administration in Corporate Strategy and Finance from the University of Michigan, his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, and his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

Frank Bakker, Westwater President & Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Jon is an experienced executive with a proven track record in the sale of battery materials for electric vehicles. He will be an excellent addition to our management team. Mr. Jacobs will be responsible for managing our relationships with customers as we continue with construction and begin commissioning of our Kellyton graphite processing plant in Alabama later this year."

On March 1, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Westwater Board of Directors granted an inducement award to Mr. Jacobs pursuant to NYSE American Company Guide Section 711. As an inducement to secure his employment, Mr. Jacobs was awarded 82,474 restricted stock units of the Company's common stock, which will vest equally over two years and subject to terms and conditions of the Westwater Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an energy technology company, is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States and located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company; accordingly, there can be no assurance that such suggested results will be realized.

