Majestic Announces Appointment Of New Board Member

Vancouver, March 13, 2023 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS), (FSE:A0BK1D) announces the appointment of Dr. Chengliang Jiang as an independent director to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jiang has over 25 years of experience involved in chemical and mining engineering and is currently the Director of Technical Applications, with Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, as a leader in their commercializing of new technologies and products.

Dr. Jiang holds Master of Science degrees in both Mining Engineering and Chemical Engineering in addition to a PH. D in Mining Engineering from the University of Kentucky, as well as a Master of Science degree in Mineral Processing from Beijing General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Minerals Processing from Xi'an University

Lead Director Mr. John Campbell welcomes Dr. Jiang to the Board, stating that Dr. Jiang's extensive knowledge and experience in mining and chemical engineering will make him a valuable addition to the Board.

