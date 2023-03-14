Positive Progress on Projects is Turning Quebec into a Near-Term Global Lithium Powerhouse

Vancouver, March 13th, 2023 - Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) considers the positive progress recently made in Quebec on the advancement of lithium projects, as instrumental in Quebec becoming a near-term global lithium powerhouse, and supportive of a high level of exploration activities in the James Bay region.

Recently, the Government of Canada gave the "Green Light" for the James Bay Lithium mine, located 100 kilometres east the Eastmain Cree Community, and about 270 kilometres West-Southwest of the Company's Jarnet lithium project contiguous with Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (PMET) high-profile Corvette lithium project. The James Bay Lithium mine is owned and being developed by Allkem Ltd. (formerly Galaxy Resources Limited (Galaxy) and Orocobre Limited), an Australia-based lithium producer.

(https://www.canada.ca/en/impact-assessment-agency/news/2023/01/green-light-for-clean-energy-government-of-canada-approves-james-bay-lithium-mine-project.html)

As outlined in Allkem's 2023 Half Year Results (Allkem website -February 24th, 2023) and at last week's BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Florida, where Allkem's MD & CEO, Martin Perez de Solay indicated that Allkem is fully funded with plans to triple lithium production in the near future. On the James Bay mine, key construction permits are completed and ready for submission (after ESIA is approved). Once permits are secured, construction will commence, and Allkem will update guidance for first lithium production (Allkem website -February 24th, 2023).

Other lithium projects advancing in Quebec include Sayona Mining/Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s Sayona Project in La Corne, with an agreement with Tesla for shipments of spodumene, and Philadelphia-based Livent Corp.'s (NYSE: LTHM) 50% interest in Nemaska Lithium Inc., directed at development and production of the Whabouchi spodumene deposit.

The Company's Jarnet lithium project, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 70 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet South block is less than two km northwest of PMET's CV-5 pegmatite zone, where an aggressive diamond drill program is in process, having made a number of significant discoveries. PMET recently reported 156.9 metres of 2.12 per cent Li2O (lithium oxide), including 25 m of 5.04 per cent Li2O (see PMET news release, Jan. 19, 2023) from the CV-5 pegmatite zone on the Corvette-FCI property.

Note: Company management cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the company's properties.

