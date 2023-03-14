Stillwater Critical Minerals Files Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the District-Scale Stillwater West Battery and Catalytic Metal Project in Montana, USA

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2023 - Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 25, 2023, it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project located in Montana, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co-Au Project, Montana, USA", has an effective date of January 20, 2023. The Technical Report was completed by SGS Geological Services("SGS") and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and will also be available on the Company's website at www.criticalminerals.com.

Qualified Persons

Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services, an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West Ni-PGE-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. An expanded NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, released January 2023, delineates a compelling suite of critical minerals contained within five Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West which host a total of 1.6 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt, and 3.8 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold, and remain open for expansion along trend and at depth.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, currently under an earn-in agreement with Heritage Mining, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co critical minerals project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Note 1: References to adjoining properties are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the exploration potential, extent or nature of mineralization or potential future results of the Company's projects.

Note 2: Magmatic Ore Deposits in Layered Intrusions-Descriptive Model for Reef-Type PGE and Contact-Type Cu-Ni-PGE Deposits, Michael Zientek, USGS Open-File Report 2012-1010.

