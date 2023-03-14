Sky Gold Corp. Welcomes Mackenize Watson and Donald Hoy to Its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2023 - Sky Gold Corp. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) announces the additions of Mr. Mackenzie Watson and Mr. Donald Hoy to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Watson, B.Sc., P.Eng., has over 50 years of experience in exploration, finance, development, and operations in the mining industry. Mr. Watson has spent his career in the junior mining sector, notably serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lynx Canada Exploration Ltd. until 1985 and as Chief Executive Officer of Freewest Resources Inc. commencing in 1985, until its acquisition by Noranda in 1994. He was then CEO of Freewest Resources Canada Inc until its acquisition by Cliffs Natural Resources in 2010. Among his many achievements, Mr. Watson was awarded the Prospectors and Developers of Canada's Bill Dennis award in 1991 for his contribution in the discovery of the Harker Holloway gold mine (Ontario), the Icon-Sullivan copper mine (Quebec), the Long Lake zinc mine (Ontario), the Ellison gold deposit (Quebec) and the Hebecourt copper deposit (Quebec) and again in 2010, for his contributions to the mineral discoveries in the Ring of Fire area in Northern Ontario. Mr. Watson is also the first person to have received the Bill Dennis Award for a Canadian Discovery and/or prospecting success twice: a first time in 1991 for numerous discoveries; and again in 2009, as part of the team responsible for chromite discoveries in the Ring of Fire. He was also awarded the Quebec Prospector of the Year Award in 1992, for his participation in the discovery of the Pusticamica and Verneuil gold deposits in Quebec. In January 2015, Mr. Watson was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame.

Donald Hoy brings over 35 years of experience, acting in both technical and senior management capacities, for junior and major mining companies. Recently, he served as President of Wolfden Resources Corp. and prior to that, as Vice President Exploration and Development for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. as well as Freewest Resources Canada Inc. During his tenure with Freewest, he was a recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2009 Bill Dennis Award, as 1 of 5 persons credited with the 'Ring of Fire' discoveries, in northern Ontario. Mr. Hoy holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Western Ontario and a M.Sc. degree (Mineral Exploration) from Queen's University.

Mac Watson and Don Hoy's impressive track records as explorers are particularly relevant to Sky Gold's business plan as it pertains to the newly acquired Sungold, Greenwater Lake and Kekekuab Lake properties, all situated in the Shebandowan greenstone belt in northwestern Ontario. The Shebandowan greenstone belt contains the Larose gold prospect and the Sungold copper-zinc massive sulphide prospect, 2 prominent discoveries in which Freewest and a local prospector played instrumental roles in making in 2001 and 2005, respectively. Mr. Watson and Mr. Hoy are recipients of the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association's, Discovery of the Year Award in 2003 and 2005, in recognition for such discoveries.

"We are very excited to have Mac Watson and Don Hoy join Sky Gold team, given their wealth of experience and knowledge in the mineral exploration business and specifically, in the area of our recent acquisitions in the Shebandowan region of Ontario." stated Mike England, CEO and President of Sky Gold Corp.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA for the benefit of its shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"

Mike England, CEO, PRESIDENT & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE

CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743620/Sky-Gold-Corp-Welcomes-Mackenize-Watson-and-Donald-Hoy-to-Its-Advisory-Board