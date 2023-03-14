Lithium Corporation Fish Lake Valley Update

ELKO, March 14, 2023 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, would like to update shareholders as to work planned at the Company's Fish Lake Valley prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Geophysical ground survey work by our optionee Morella Corporation generated a number of stand-alone targets for lithium-in-brine mineralization at various locations on the property. To test these anomalies, Morella initiated permitting with the Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM), submitting separate permits - one for shallow targets proximal to the historic boron/lithium/potassium mining operation from the 1800's in the north, and a separate permit for the deeper targets in the more southerly portions of the claim block.

Lithium Corp. eagerly awaits the granting of the permits and commencement of drilling operations.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past ten years, and also entered into a formal agreement with Morella with respect to earn-ins on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, and the North Big Smoky lithium-in-brine prospect in Nye County, Nevada.

Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO

775-410-5287

info@lithiumcorporation.com

About Morella Corporation

Morella is an exploration and resource development company focused on lithium and battery minerals. Morella is currently engaged in exploration, resource definition and development activities with projects strategically located, in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in both Australia and the United States of America. Morella will secure and develop lithium raw materials to support the surging demand for battery minerals, critical in enabling the global transition to green energy.

Contact Info

James Brown, Managing Director

info@morellacorp.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

