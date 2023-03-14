Molten Metals Corp. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Additions to Board

Vancouver, March 14, 2023 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT) today announced that shareholders approved all matters considered at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held March 13, 2023. Details of the voting results are presented below.



Voting Results

Full details of the following matters that were voted on at the AGM are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated February 17, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/.



AGM Results

A total of 10,440,288 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 61.725% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Lara Smith Carried 100 0 Jon Harris Carried 100 0 Hugh Oswald Carried 100 0 Simon Hobson Carried 100 0 Joel Montgomery Carried 100 0 Christopher Ecclestone Withheld 0.01 99.99

Additionally, the shareholders voted to:

(1) fix the size of the board of directors at five;

(2) reapprove the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Stock Option Plan");

(3) approve of Advance Notice Policy;

(4) reapprove Smythe LLP as the auditor for the ensuing year (or until their successor is appointed) and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Resolution Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld % of Votes Against Set Number of Directors (Set at Five) Carried 100 N/A N/A Reapproval of Stock Option Plan Carried 100 N/A N/A Approval of Advance Notice Policy Carried 100 N/A N/A Reapproval of Smythe LLP as Auditor Carried 100 N/A N/A

Option Grant

Approving the Company's Stock Option Plan for the ensuing year, reserving for grant options to acquire up to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding Molten Metals Corp., common shares calculated at the time of each stock option grant.



"Thank you to everyone who voted. It's truly inspiring to see the commitment our shareholders have to our company's success. A special thank you must be extended to our Director, Hugh Oswald and Company Secretary, Brooklyn Reed for their efforts in organising the proxy vote brought forward by former CEO, Christopher Ecclestone.

We are happy that our board has been extended to now include Simon Hobson, a mining engineer with experience in Antimony and critical metals, and Joel Montgomery who is the current CEO of SPMP, the largest Antimony roaster outside of China and responsible for the supply of 20,000 tons of Antimony per year. Their wealth of knowledge and experience that they will no doubt bring to Molten Metals will be of great assistance to ensure the success of our firm. Our board is now balanced between technical and commercial skills, which is imperative in the development of a modern mining company and I look forward to seeing Molten Metals go from strength to strength," commented Molten Metals CEO, Lara Smith.

About Molten Metals Corp

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.