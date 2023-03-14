The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with RDARS, Trillion Energy, Saturn Oil & Gas, Nextech3D.ai, Canstar Resources and First Phosphate Corp. Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2023 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with RDARS, Trillion Energy, Saturn Oil & Gas, Nextech3D.ai, Canstar Resources and First Phosphate Corp. discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

RDARS (CSE:RDRS) announces partnership with Aloft Technologies

RDARS will integrate Aloft's advanced Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) applications and features into the forthcoming Eagle Watch V1.5 RC1 release. This update will provide the RDAR's Eagle Watch platform with advanced airspace management and near-instance response from the FAA for flight clearance. CTO Jason Braverman met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) discovers 55+ metres of potential gas pay at the SASB field

Trillion Energy (TCF) announced the preliminary gas indications from the West Akcakoca 1 well in the Black Sea. West Akcakoca 1 reached 3,839 metres total measured depth and true vertical depth of 1,677 metres. During the drilling, as much as 55 metres of potential natural gas pay was discovered. The production casing will be run in and cemented this week. Completion and flow testing will occur once the well is perforated, with revenue being generated before the end of the month. CEO Arthur Halleran sat down with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the updates.

Saturn Oil & Gas (TSXV:SOIL) reveals multibillion BOE reserves; improves net asset value

Saturn Oil & Gas (SOIL) released results of an independent reserves evaluation of its crude oil and natural gas assets. The report was prepared by Ryder Scott Company-Canada and evaluated the company's Oxbow Asset in Southeast Saskatchewan and in West Central Saskatchewan. 62.9 million barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) of total proved and probable reserves, representing a 24 per cent year over year increase. Kevin Smith, VP of Corporate Development at Saturn Oil & Gas, met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss these results.

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) launches augmented reality mobile app for live events

Nextech3D.ai (NTAR) has introduced enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, an AI-powered augmented reality navigation platform. Nextech3D.ai is a metaverse company active in augmented reality, 3D modelling, holograms and 360° portals. CEO Evan Gappelberg met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

Canstar (TSXV:ROX) hits high-grade gold in Newfoundland

Canstar (ROX) yielded notable gold assays from its Golden Baie Project in Newfoundland. Highlights include 3.18 g/t Au over 22 m and 4.3 g/t Au over 14 m at the Kendell Prospect. Canstar Resources pursues new mineral discoveries in Newfoundland. President and CEO Robert Bruggeman joined Coreena Robertson to shed light on the results.

First Phosphate (CSE:PHOS) receives research report from Queen's University Pufahl Research Group

A report from Queen's University's Pufahl Research Group suggests that First Phosphate's (PHOS) Lac à l'Orignal deposit is a source of phosphorus for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is a mineral development company focused on extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material. CEO John Passalacqua sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results and implications of the report.

