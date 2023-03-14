Menü Artikel
Classic Minerals Limited: Update on Construction at Kat Gap

14.03.2023  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) (FRA:2I7) (OTCMKTS:CSMRF) is pleased to provide an update on activities at Kat Gap.

Classic has commenced the haulage of the ~6,500 tons of ore recovered from the Bulk Sample pit to the plant site as detailed in pictures in the link below.

ABOUT THE FORRESTANIA GOLD PROJECT

The FGP Tenements (excluding Kat Gap) are registered in the name of Reed Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX listed Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR). Classic has acquired 80% of the gold rights on the FGP Tenements from a third party, whilst Hannans has maintained its 20% interest in the gold rights. For the avoidance of doubt Classic Ltd owns a 100% interest in the gold rights on the Kat Gap Tenements and also non-gold rights including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.

Classic has inferred and indicated mineral resources of 8.24 Mt at 1.52 g/t for 403,906 ounces of gold, classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with a recent Scoping Study (see ASX Announcement released 2nd May 2017) suggesting both the technical and financial viability of the project. The current post- mining Mineral Resource for Lady Ada, Lady Magdalene and Kat Gap is tabulated below.

Additional technical detail on the Mineral Resource estimation is provided, further in the text below and in the JORC Table 1 as attached* to ASX announcements dated 18 December 2019, 21 January 2020, and 20 April 2020.

*To view pictures and JORC Table 1, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1Y12771D



About Classic Minerals Limited:

Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).



Source:
Classic Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au


