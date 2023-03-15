A.I.S. Resources Appoints Andrew Neale to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2023 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Neale as a director of the Company.



Andrew is a Canadian engineer who has been involved in all aspects of the mining industry since the late 80s. Starting his career in Canada with Falconbridge and Noranda, Andrew joined PT Freeport Indonesia in 1993, completing his career with Freeport as VP-Technical Services in 2005 with wide ranging responsibilities for the Grasberg open pit and underground mines, including engineering and construction. Andrew also led the Freeport team that exposed the Bre-X (Busang) gold fraud. Andrew has worked extensively in Canada, Central and South America, and South-East Asia in various roles, ranging from CEO and COO positions with various public and private companies, through to Project Management and various international technical & financial consulting roles.

Martyn Element stated, "I can't say enough about how pleased I am to have a man of the quality of Andrew Neale join our board. I met Andrew over a decade ago, when he was running a highly successful mining company Hemco in Nicaragua processing ore mined by over 5,000 licensed artisanal miners which was bought out for $100 Million by a Columbian investment group. We are excited to welcome Mr. Neale to AIS's board and look forward to the depth of skills and experience he will contribute to the Company. With our future aspirations for AIS I could not think of a better addition to the Company at this time."

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS's value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS has a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project in Argentina. AIS has further options to acquire four lithium concessions in the Pocitos Salar and one lithium concession in the Cauchari Salar in Argentina. AIS has granted the option to acquire the Pocitos 1 and 2 licences to Spey Resources by June 30, 2023 (subsequently optioned by Spey to Recharge Resources Ltd.). If exercised AIS will retain a 7.5% royalty. AIS has granted an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Pocitos 7 and 9 licences to C29 Metals Limited by June 30, 2023. AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria, Australia near Stawell and Navarre.

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.