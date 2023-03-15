Soma Resumes Mining Operations At El Bagre Gold Complex In Colombia

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2023 - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the civil disturbance, which had rendered the roads leading to and surrounding the El Bagre Gold Mining Complex unsafe for the Company's employees, has been resolved. As a result, employees are gradually returning to work, and the mining and milling operations will resume at the earliest convenience.

Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) is a mining company focused on gold production and exploration. The Company owns two adjacent mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia with a combined milling capacity of 675 tpd. (permitted for 1,400 tpd). The El Bagre Mill is currently operating and producing. Internally generated funds are being used to finance a regional exploration program.

The Company also owns an exploration property near Tucuma, Para State, Brazil that is currently under option to Ero Copper Corp.

