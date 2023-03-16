Roscan Announces Granting of Environmental Permit for the Kandiole Gold Project

Toronto, March 16, 2023 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTCQB: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on March 9, 2023, the Company received the environmental permit (the "Environmental Permit") from the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development of the Republic of Mali for a mining operation at its 100% owned Kandiole Gold Project, located in Mali, West Africa ("Kandiole" or the "Project").

This Environmental Permit, which followed the results of the meeting of the Environmental Monitoring Committee and the validation of the Environmental and Social Impact Report (REIES) held on February 16, 2023, is a key milestone for the development of the Kandiole Gold Project and the penultimate step that precedes the granting of the final mining license, which Roscan expects to obtain in the near future.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated: "This is a major milestone that significantly de-risk the Kandiole project towards a shovel ready project with the mining lease in sight. It signals that Mali is open for business and continues to lay the foundation for further growth in production with a quick permitting timeline not seen in most jurisdictions. The rigs continue to turn with the goal of growing the global resource."

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158639