Minto Metals Provides Update On Skagway Port Developments

WHITEHORSE, March 16, 2023 - Minto Metals Corp. ("Minto" or the "Company") today announced it will cease to ship its copper concentrate through the port of Skagway for at least the next two years, where concentrate from the Minto Mine has been shipped since 2008. Despite Minto's best efforts to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, the town of Skagway recently came to a decision to shift the focus of its port towards cruise ships and tourism. The Skagway Port Redevelopment project involves significant rework of the Ore Dock over a two-year duration. This work allows for the berthing of an additional cruise ship and revamps the industrial section which results in no ability to load ore until the project is completed.

Minto is currently in discussions with certain parties to explore other alternatives to shipping concentrate from Skagway. One option is the port at Stewart, BC which is a suitable alternative. The Company is also currently exploring other options and expects a new arrangement in place by July 2023 in time for our summer concentrate haulage period. The Skagway port could once again become an option in 2025 or 2026 after the redevelopment project is completed.

About Minto Metals Corp.

Minto operates the producing Minto mine located within the traditional territory of the Selkirk First Nation in the Minto Copper Belt of the Yukon. The Minto mine has been in operation since 2007 with underground mining commencing in 2014. Since 2007, approximately 500Mlbs of copper have been produced from the Minto mine. The current mine operations are based on underground mining, a process plant to produce high-grade copper, gold, and silver concentrate, and all supporting infrastructure associated with a remote location in Yukon. The Minto property is located west of the Yukon River, about 20 km WNW of Minto Landing, the latter on the east side of the river, and approximately 250 road-km north of the City of Whitehorse, the capital city of Yukon.

