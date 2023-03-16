Reunion Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

LONGUEUIL, March 16, 2023 - Reunion Gold Corp. (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to 21,075,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.38 to directors, officers, employees and key consultants of the Company. The stock options are vesting in three tranches over a period of two years and are exercisable for a period of up to five years.



These stock options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan following the Company's annual compensation review. The option plan was approved by shareholders on June 9, 2022 and allows the Company to issue a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. Including today's grant, outstanding options represent approximately 5.7 % of issued common shares.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corp. is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date, it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. In addition to Kairuni, there are several additional priority exploration targets in the Oko West project area. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com ).

