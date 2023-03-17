Menü Artikel
Edison Lithium Announces Completion of Warrant Term Extensions

12:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 17, 2023 - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV00) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of January 16, 2023, and February 3, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the expiry date of an aggregate of 9,700,000 common share purchase warrants by 24 months to February 26, 2025, an aggregate of 21,884,000 common share purchase warrants by 24 months to May 7, 2025, and an aggregate of 800,000 common share purchase warrants by 24 months to May 28, 2025. These common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were issued pursuant to private placements which closed February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021, and May 28, 2021, respectively.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise prices, remain unchanged. The 9,700,000 Warrants now expiring February 26, 2025, are each exercisable at a price of $0.12 into a common share of the Company (a "Share"), 19,878,000 Warrants now expiring May 7, 2025, are each exercisable at a price of $0.18 into a Share, 2,006,000 Warrants now also expiring May 7, 2025, are each exercisable at $0.24 into a Share, and 800,000 Warrants now expiring May 28, 2025, are each exercisable at $0.18 into a Share. Insiders of the Company hold an aggregate of 700,000 Warrants each exercisable at $0.18 until May 7, 2025.

About Edison Lithium Corp.
Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisonlithium.com
Website: www.edisonlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158776


