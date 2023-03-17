Max Power Enters Into Marketing Agreement

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2023 - MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an arm's length marketing agreement effective March 17, 2023 (the "Marketing Agreement") with Sideways Frequency LLC ("SFLLC"). As consideration for SFLLC's marketing and investor awareness services (the "Services"), the Company has agreed to pay SFLLC a fee of $166,000 (USD) for an initial term of two months (the "Initial Term"). The Company may elect to renew the agreement at any point during the Initial Term.



The Services will include, but are not limited to, email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, creation of content, strategic planning, digital advertisement placement, and overseeing progress and results of digital campaigns.

Consideration offered to SFLLC does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with SFLLC and Mr. Wesley De Souza, CEO of SFLLC.

About Sideways Frequency LLC

Sideways Frequency LLC is in the business of preparing, from publicly available information, advertisements consisting of profiles overviewing publicly traded companies, running marketing campaigns including PPC marketing, email marketing, native advertising, and display ads, and maintaining or updating clients' websites as the client sees fit. Sideways Frequency LLC's business address is 1389 Center Drive, Suite 200, Park City, Utah, 84098. Sideways Frequency LLC can be contacted by email at info@sidewaysfrequency.com.

For further information, please visit their website at http://www.sidewaysfrequency.com.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is a dynamic exploration stage resource company targeting domestic lithium resources to advance North America's renewable energy prospects.

