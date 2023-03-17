York Harbour Metals Extends Expiry Date of Warrants

Toronto, March 17, 2023 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") reports that the Company has extended the expiry date of 2,500,000 outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at $0.60 per common share from March 31, 2023, to April 1, 2024 (the "Warrant Extension"). None of the Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, are to remain unchanged. The Warrant Extension has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company with a focus on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 13,025 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets by property-wide prospecting and focused soil sampling and geological mapping. A substantial drill program scheduled for this year.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158926