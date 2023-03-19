Filo Mining Announces Inclusion in the SILJ

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2023 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been added to the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF ("SILJ") pursuant to the SILJ's quarterly rebalancing, effective at market close on March 17, 2023. PDF Version

Jamie Beck, President & CEO, stated, "This is another significant milestone for Filo Mining. Our addition to the SILJ is a reminder of the outstanding silver content at Filo del Sol, as well as the continued growth in our market cap and trading liquidity."

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

