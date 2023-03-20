QX Resources Ltd: Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia - QX Resources Ltd. (ASX:QXR) is pleased to provide investors with an opportunity to participate in a webinar following the Company's strategic investment with battery minerals-focused Bayrock Resources Limited, an unlisted Australian public company with a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper.
Managing Director Steve Promnitz will be providing an update on this strategic investment, as well as the Company's other exploration and project development initiatives. He will also be available to address any questions following the presentation.
Questions can be submitted now to alex@investorstream.com.au or in written form during the webinar.
Webinar Details Date and time: 10:30 AM AEDT (7:30 AM AWST) on Wednesday, 22 March 2023
Anyone wishing to attend the webinar must register using the below link. https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0B90LS63
About QX Resources Ltd:
QX Resources Ltd. (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.
Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.
Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.
