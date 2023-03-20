Brixton Metals Drills 9m of 1037 g/t Silver including 4m of 2043 g/t Ag from Hole-283 and Drills 7m of 0.37% Cobalt Including 4m of 0.60% Co from Hole-265 at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2023 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce final drill results from the 2022 drill campaign at its wholly owned Langis Project. The project is located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, about 500km north from Toronto. The 2022 program started in early November and was completed late December with 35 drill holes totaling 7114.90m.

Highlights

Hole LM-22-265 yielded 7.0m of 0.37% Cobalt from 120m depth Including 4.0m of 0.60% Co Including 1.0m of 1.20% Co





Hole LM-22-283 yielded 9.0m of 1037 g/t Silver from 165m depth



Including 4.0m of 2043 g/t Ag Including 1.0m of 7910 g/t Ag



Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, "We are excited to have completed another round of highly successful drilling at the Langis Project. Langis drilling continues to generate impressive silver and cobalt intercepts. While the Company currently does not have a 2023 budget for this project, it does warrant further exploration drilling."

Figure 1. Location of the Langis Project, Ontario.

Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Co (%) Ag (g/t) Ni (%) LM22-265 120.00 127.00 7.00 0.37 11.0 including 121.00 125.00 4.00 0.60 18.3 including 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.20 17.4 144.00 147.00 3.00 0.17 14.8 including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.46 14.7 LM22-283 165.00 174.00 9.00 0.07 1037 including 170.00 174.00 4.00 0.10 2043 including 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.39 7910 0.18

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Figure 2. Collar Locations, Drill Traces and UG-Workings Projected to Surface at the Langis Project.

Discussion

Cobalt and silver mineralization at Langis appear to be derived from separate mineralizing events, although the host veins commonly share structures with one another and the two can occur together frequently. West-northwest, northwest and east-west trends have been identified for these cobalt- and silver-hosting structures. Cobalt mineralization appears to favor the Coleman Member conglomerates of the Gowganda Formation, immediately above the Keewatin mafic volcanic rocks, although mineralized veins are observed within the mafic volcanics, as well as within the Nipissing diabase. Cobalt occurs as cobaltite and other Ni-Co-arsenides and sulpharsenides, hosted within quartz-calcite veins. The veins commonly contain pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and trace native bismuth.

Brixton has completed four previous drill campaigns on the Langis Project, all of which have predominantly targeted high-grade silver around the historic workings. Through these programs, several high-grade cobalt intercepts have been observed, including 3.5m of 1.89% Co in LM-22-254, 0.98m of 3.55% Co in LM-18-23, and 1.0m of 1.965% Co and 20,995 g/t Ag in LM-18-42. For this fifth season, targeting is focussed on cobalt specific structures, testing their continuity and grade. Drill planning involved the use of geology and geochemistry from previous drilling, geophysical surveys and historic underground mapping completed by Agnico in the 1980's. Prior to 2022, Brixton had drilled over 35,100 meters on the Langis Project. The 2022 season started in early November and was completed late December with 35 drill holes totaling 7114.90m.

Figure 3. Collar Locations, Assays and UG Workings Projected to Surface at the Langis Project.

Figure 4. Shaft 6 Collar Locations and Assays at the Langis Project.

Figure 5. High-grade cobalt intercept from hole LM-22-265.

Figure 6. Native Silver & Cobalt Mineralization from hole LM-22-283 at 172.95m Depth.

Drill holes LM-22-260 and LM-22-265 were drilled from the same pad location and targeted high-grade cobalt mineralization around previously released hole LM-22-254 where 30m averaging 0.35% cobalt was intersected. LM-22-265 was successful in intersecting the mineralized structure and returned assays of 0.37% cobalt over 7.0m, including 4.0m of 0.6% cobalt and 1.0m of 1.2% cobalt (see Figure 3). Hole LM-22-260 intersected 2.0m of 0.33% cobalt between 141.00 and 143.00m, as well as 22.50m of 0.12% nickel between 168.0 and 190.50m.

An additional ten step-out drill holes were completed to target the extents of the cobalt mineralization around LM-22-265. Holes LM-22-256 and LM-22-257 were drilled 25m south along strike of hole LM-22-254. Hole 256 intercepted 1.0m of 0.15% cobalt between 144.50 and 145.50m, as well as 7.48m of 0.15% nickel between 165.36 and 172.84m. LM-22-257 was drilled below hole 256 and intercepted 47.50m of 0.13% nickel and 0.01% cobalt. Holes LM-22-258 and LM-22-259 were drilled approximately 57m north of the previously mentioned holes and had lower grade intercepts with assays up to 0.14% cobalt over 0.5m from hole LM-22-258. LM-22-259 intercepted broader low-grade mineralization assaying 0.01% cobalt and 0.13% nickel over 26m from 121.0 to 147.0m as well as 5.0m of 227.4 g/t silver between 103.50 and 108.50m depth. LM-22-263 and LM-22-264 were drilled from the same location approximately 155m west of LM-22-258 targeting the mineralized zone from the west. LM-22-263 intercepted 1.50m of 154.0 g/t Ag between 144.0 and 145.50m while LM-22-264 had no significant results.

LM-22-266 and LM-22-267 were drilled from the same location approximately 40m south of LM-22-265 and intercepted broad low-grade nickel cobalt mineralization hosted in thin isolated veins hosted in both the Coleman Member conglomerate and Archean mafic volcanics. LM-22-266 intercepted 26.0m of 0.12% nickel and 0.01% cobalt while LM-22-267 intersected 10m of 0.17% nickel and 0.06% cobalt between 134.0 and 144.0m. LM-22-268 and LM-22-269 were drilled from the same location approximately 50m south LM-22-266. Both holes intercepted low-grade cobalt and nickel mineralization including 20m of 0.16% nickel and 0.01% Co, including 8.0m of 0.20% nickel, between 166.0 and 186.00m in LM-22-268. Hole LM-22-269 intercepted 1.0m of 0.17% cobalt between 161.0 and 162.0m and 17.26m of 0.14% nickel between 168.74 and 186.0m.

LM-22-261 and LM-22-262 were planned as step holes to target high-grade silver mineralization previously identified in 2021. Both holes drilled towards the northwest and intersected approximately 80m of Coleman Member sandstone and siltstone overlying Archean mafic volcanics. LM-22-261 intercepted 0.74m of 0.06% cobalt and 31.6 g/t Ag while LM-22-262 had no significant results.

LM-22-270 and LM-22-271 were drilled from the same location drilling towards the northeast and planned to test potential mineralization between Shaft 3 to the south and Shaft 4 to the north. LM-22-270 was drilled at a dip of -42 degrees and intersected 2.0m of 0.02% cobalt between 163.0 and 165.0m hosted in conglomerate near the contact with Archean mafic volcanics. LM-22-271 was steepened below LM-22-270 and intersected 0.06% cobalt over 21.0m, including 7.50m of 0.11% cobalt, and including 3.0m of 0.2% cobalt. Additional drilling is needed around these holes to further test the extents of the newly discovered cobalt mineralization in this area.

LM-22-272 failed to reach depth after intercepting historic underground mine workings. The drill was relocated 30m north to move away from the workings and LM-22-273 and LM-22-274 were both drilled from this location. All three holes were planned as >250m northern step-outs from the historic Shaft 6 underground workings where significant silver and cobalt mineralization had been mined and where limited data had previously existed. Both holes were drilled from the west and were unsuccessful in intercepting mineralization returning no significant assays. LM-22-275 was drilled 75m north of LM-22-274 and drilled from the east intercepting 17.32m of 0.01% cobalt.

Drill holes LM-22-276 to LM-22-281 were planned as a series of step-out holes targeting previously identified high-grade nickel and silver mineralization east of the Shaft 6 mine workings. All six holes were drilled towards the east, targeting the lower contact of the diabase sill with the underlying Archean volcanics and Coleman Member sediments, a favorable horizon for the localization of mineralized veins. LM-22-276 and 277 were drilled from the same location and hole 276 intercepted 16m of 0.04% cobalt, including 4.20m of 0.11% cobalt. LM-22-277 was drilled below 276 and intercepted 5.0m of 87 g/t silver including 1.0m of 309 g/t silver between 120.0 and 125.0m. From 134.06 to 237.0m, assays returned 0.12% nickel over 102.94m, including 1.80m of 0.33% nickel and 0.05% cobalt. LM-22-278 and 279 were drilled from the same location 50m south of LM-22-277. LM-22-278 intersected broad anomalous nickel and cobalt but returned no significant assay results. LM-22-279 was drilled below hole 278 and intersected 134.0m of 0.12% nickel between 163.0 and 297.0m depth, including 1.5m of 0.16% nickel, 0.02% cobalt and 49 g/t silver. LM-22-280 and 281 were drilled from the same location 45m south of LM-22-279 and achieved greater results compared to the previous step-out holes to the north. LM-22-280 intercepted 3.0m of 0.11% nickel and 494 g/t silver between 246.0 and 249.0m within a broader zone of lower grade mineralization as at depth intersected 6.0m of 0.17% cobalt between 283.50 and 289.50m. LM-22-281 was drilled below hole 280 and assayed 0.1% nickel, 0.03% Co and 424 g/t silver over 1.50m between 174.50 and 176.0m.

LM-22-282 was drilled at an azimuth of 83 degrees with a dip of -48 degrees and was planned as a deeper hole targeting a north-south trending conductivity anomaly. The hole intersected diabase and Coleman Member sediments before intercepting the anomaly where the hole transitioned into the Archean mafic volcanics at 291.0m. The hole was drilled to a final depth of 501.0m and assayed 0.12% nickel over 13.50m between 403.50 and 417.0m.

LM-22-283 was drilled to test an aeromagnetic anomaly as well as the southern extension of high-grade nickel and silver mineralization previously identified around the historic Shaft 6 workings. The hole was drilled due east at a -45 degree dip and intersected 100m of diabase sill above Coleman Formation conglomerate. High-grade silver-cobalt mineralization assaying up to 7910 g/t Ag and 0.39% Co was intercepted between 172 and 173m depth, approximately 10m below the contact between the two units. Drill hole LM-22-284 was drilled 80m south of LM-22-283 but no significant assays were received. Additional follow-up drilling is needed to determine the extents and orientations of the mineralized structure.

Drill holes LM-22-285 to 288 were drilled farther west on the property around the historic Shaft 3 and planned to target cobalt mineralization previously identified by drilling in 2021. Holes 285 and 286 were drilled from the same location and hole 285 was cancelled after intercepting historic mine workings and therefore no significant assays were received. LM-22-286 intercepted 13.50m of 32.0 g/t silver including 1.5m of 227 g/t silver and was ended short to avoid mine workings. Drill holes LM-22-287 and 288 were relocated further southwest and achieved better results as the holes reached greater depths. LM-22-287 had no significant assays while LM-22-288 intercepted 84.0m of 0.02% cobalt, including 1.0m of 0.11% cobalt. LM-22-288 ended in elevated cobalt due to timing constraints at the end of the season.

Overall, the results from the 2022 drilling campaign were successful in identifying new zones of cobalt, nickel and silver mineralization at the Langis property and further drilling is required to test the extents and potential of these zones. Additionally, a total of 78 targets across 8 anomalous zones were identified from the 2022 Alpha Induced Polarization survey with 50 high priority targets that remain to be tested with drilling.

Table 2. Drill Hole Assay Information.

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Co (%) Ag (g/t) Ni (%) LM22-256 134.00 146.50 12.50 0.05 including 144.50 145.50 1.00 0.15 165.36 172.84 7.48 0.15 183.00 198.00 15.00 0.11 LM22-257 139.50 187.00 47.50 0.01 1.2 0.13 LM22-258 104.50 106.00 1.50 0.08 8.8 including 105.00 105.50 0.50 0.14 4.5 LM22-259 103.50 108.50 5.00 227.4 121.00 147.00 26.00 0.01 0.13 LM22-260 141.00 143.00 2.00 0.33 168.00 190.50 22.50 0.12 LM22-261 129.10 129.84 0.74 0.06 31.6 LM22-262 No Significant Assays LM22-263 144.00 149.00 5.00 0.01 53.1 including 144.00 145.50 1.50 0.01 154.0 LM22-264 No Significant Assays LM22-265 120.00 127.00 7.00 0.37 11.0 including 121.00 125.00 4.00 0.60 18.3 including 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.20 17.4 144.00 147.00 3.00 0.17 14.8 including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.46 14.7 LM22-266 160.00 186.00 26.00 0.01 1.4 0.12 LM22-267 134.00 144.00 10.00 0.06 1.3 0.17 LM22-268 166.00 186.00 20.00 0.01 2.8 0.16 including 175.00 183.00 8.00 0.01 1.3 0.20 LM22-269 161.00 162.00 1.00 0.17 1.7 168.74 186.00 17.26 0.01 0.14 LM22-270 163.00 165.00 2.00 0.02 1.0 0.14 LM22-271 66.00 87.00 21.00 0.06 including 79.50 87.00 7.50 0.11 1.0 including 81.00 84.00 3.00 0.20 2.0 LM22-272 Not Assayed LM22-273 No Significant Assays LM22-274 No Significant Assays LM22-275 132.00 149.32 17.32 0.01 183.00 192.00 9.00 0.02 LM22-276 142.00 158.00 16.00 0.04 5.9 including 145.10 151.87 6.77 0.07 8.2 including 145.10 149.30 4.20 0.11 11.8 including 145.10 145.60 0.50 0.48 88.7 0.23 LM22-277 120.00 129.04 9.04 50.2 including 120.00 125.00 5.00 0.01 86.6 including 122.00 123.00 1.00 309.0 134.06 237.00 102.94 0.01 2.3 0.12 including 172.00 174.00 1.80 0.05 18.5 0.33 LM22-278 127.00 128.14 1.14 32.3 162.00 163.50 1.50 0.01 34.1 174.00 231.00 57.00 0.01 2.1 LM22-279 163.00 297.00 134.00 0.01 1.6 0.12 including 187.00 188.50 1.50 0.02 49.3 0.16 LM22-280 126.00 303.00 177.00 0.02 9.7 including 246.00 249.00 3.00 494.0 0.11 and including 283.50 289.50 6.00 0.17 7.8 LM22-281 174.50 176.00 1.50 0.03 424.0 0.10 LM22-282 403.50 417.00 13.50 0.01 0.12 LM22-283 79.00 213.00 134.00 0.01 70.4 including 165.00 174.00 9.00 0.07 1037 including 170.00 174.00 4.00 0.10 2043 including 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.39 7910 0.18 LM22-284 No Significant Assays LM22-285 No Significant Assays LM22-286 31.50 45.00 13.50 0.01 32.0 including 43.50 45.00 1.50 0.01 227.0 LM22-287 No Significant Assays LM22-288 66.00 150.00 84.00 0.02 including 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.11





Table 3. Drill Collar and Hole Information.

L A N G I S P R O J E C T D R I L L H O L E S Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) LM-22-256 607178 5270818 215 275 -58 198.0 LM-22-257 607179 5270818 215 268 -67 201.0 LM-22-258 607177 5270875 215 261 -55 201.0 LM-22-259 607177 5270875 215 266 -63 200.0 LM-22-260 607021 5270834 206 92 -57 195.0 LM-22-261 607060 5270883 207 292 -63 195.0 LM-22-262 607060 5270883 207 293 -58 180.0 LM-22-263 607028 5270879 207 65 -44 210.0 LM-22-264 607027 5270879 207 66 -53 159.0 LM-22-265 607020 5270835 208 89 -50 186.0 LM-22-266 607050 5270796 209 97 -51 186.0 LM-22-267 607050 5270796 209 96 -57 174.0 LM-22-268 607055 5270750 198 91 -46 186.0 LM-22-269 607054 5270750 198 94 -51 186.0 LM-22-270 606967 5271021 193 62 -42 201.0 LM-22-271 606967 5271021 193 62 -48 180.0 LM-22-272 607282 5271062 214 60 -45 16.4 LM-22-273 607271 5271084 214 55 -46 213.0 LM-22-274 607270 5271082 214 74 -54 186.0 LM-22-275 607435 5271199 223 263 -43 201.0 LM-22-276 607455 5270808 218 75 -57 300.0 LM-22-277 607455 5270808 218 76 -62 237.0 LM-22-278 607472 5270762 217 80 -63 231.0 LM-22-279 607472 5270762 217 75 -53 297.0 LM-22-280 607509 5270730 217 78 -49 303.0 LM-22-281 607508 5270730 217 78 -64 300.0 LM-22-282 607519 5270692 218 83 -48 501.0 LM-22-283 607391 5270639 215 90 -45 219.0 LM-22-284 607420 5270559 217 75 -45 252.0 LM-22-285 606509 5270664 188 203 -44 48.0 LM-22-286 606506 5270665 188 213 -44 55.5 LM-22-287 606503 5270651 189 215 -42 162.0 LM-22-288 606531 5270632 190 197 -44 150.0

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 10 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation and analysis facility in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed for Ag, Co, Ni and Cu and 44 additional elements using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

About the Langis Project

Brixton's wholly owned Langis Project has excellent infrastructure and is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The property sits at the northern end of Lake Temiskaming, 20km north of Electra's Cobalt Refinery, which should be operational in 2023. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 25 opt Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt from 1908 to 1989. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Qualified Person

Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ?analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals, TSXV: PBM), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. NYSE: IE). Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Neil MacRae, Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: neil.macrae@brixtonmetals.com

