X-terra Retains Consultants For Investor Relation And Digital Marketing Services

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, March 20, 2023 - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has entered an investor relations agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") to retain its services as an independent consultant to conduct investor relation services (the "MarketSmart Agreement") and a consulting agreement with Bantr Media Inc. ("Bantr Media") to retain its services as an independent consultant to conduct social media and digital marketing services (the "Bantr Media Agreement").

Michael Ferreira, President and CEO of X-Terra, commented: "It is exciting to be working with MarketSmart once again. They are a leading Canadian IR firm and will be assisting us in accelerating awareness of X-Terra as we begin our exciting lithium exploration at the Liberty property, adjacent to Winsome resources lithium discovery."

Adrian Sydenham, President and Director of MarketSmart, stated: "MarketSmart is thrilled to be working with X-Terra as its Liberty lithium property is directly adjacent and on strike to the Winsome Resources Adina property discovery reported earlier this year. MarketSmart feels the Liberty property along with X-Terra's other lithium prospects offers investors a unique opportunity within the lithium space. With funds raised in its recent financing, we are excited to see the Corporation move forward with exploration plans on its lithium projects. We look forward to working with the X-Terra team and communicating with existing and potential new investors."

The investor relation services will be undertaken by MarketSmart and the social media and digital marketing services will be undertaken by Bantr Media in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and other applicable laws. For its services, X-Terra has agreed to pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month with an initial payment of $7,500 (plus applicable taxes) being due upon the acceptance of the MarketSmart Agreement by the TSX-V. In addition, MarketSmart will be granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 75,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "MarketSmart Options") to be issued pursuant to X-Terra's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Ominibus Plan"). The Options will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share and will expire on the earlier of (i) one (1) year from the date of grant; or (ii) ninety (90) days following the termination of the MarketSmart Agreement. The MarketSmart Options will vest in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

X-Terra has also agreed to pay Bantr Media for its services a fee of $3,000 (plus applicable taxes) per month with an initial payment of $3,000 (plus applicable taxes) being due upon the acceptance of the Bantr Media Agreement by the TSX-V. In addition, Bantr Media will be granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 25,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Bantr Options") to be issued pursuant to the Ominibus Plan. The Bantr Options will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share and will expire on the earlier of (i) one (1) year from the date of grant; or (ii) ninety (90) days following the termination of the Bantr Media Agreement. The Bantr Options will vest in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

Each of the MarketSmart Agreement and the Bantr Media Agreement may be terminated at any time by X-Terra, upon a 30 days prior written notice to the applicable party. X-Terra, MarketSmart and Bantr Media act at arm's length. MarketSmart currently holds 66,000 common shares and 66,000 warrants of the Corporation and Bantr Media holds 20,000 common shares and 20,000 warrants of the Corporation. The fees paid by X-Terra to MarketSmart and Bantr Media respectively are for services only.

Each of the MarketSmart Agreement and the Bantr Media Agreement are subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX-V.

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

MarketSmart is a British Columbia-based corporate communications service firm who benefits from a deep industry knowledge in venture capital investing and small cap investing. These past two decades have seen MarketSmart affording investors with opportunities to partner with rising stars and promising public companies.

Bantr Media Inc.

Bantr Media is an Ontario-based boutique digital agency with top-tier results that specializes in digital marketing and creative solutions for clients during all stages of business development.

About X-Terra

X-Terra Resources is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring lithium and precious metals properties in Canada.

Website: www.xterraresources.com

