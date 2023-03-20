Sidney Resources Corp. Provides a Laser Technology Update Heading Into Colorado School of Mines Test Preparation.

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corp., (OTC PINK:SDRC) is excited to announce the successful arrival of custom lenses for their laser scan head from IPG Photonics, (IPGP) and the final batch arrival of specialized mirrors manufactured for Sidney Resources by Raytheon ELCAN, (RTX). In addition to this Goshan Machine and Design of Spokane, Washington is in the process of manufacturing the laser safety test cabinet. Items that are all critical components as the team prepares for testing the laser unit at Colorado School of Mines. Two members of our engineering team, Gabe Achenbach and David Irish will be on location at CSM for test preparation during the last week of March as part of the testing process ahead.

In the past few weeks David Irish has been focused on motion control and laser firing sequence timings. He has made significant progress in the delicate work associated with the voice coil motion controls. Voice coil motion control refers to the process of controlling the movement of an electromagnetic actuator commonly used in controlling linear motion. Voice coil actuators consist of a coil of wire attached to a movable core, which is suspended in a magnetic field. When a current is passed through the coil, it interacts with the magnetic field to produce a force that moves the core. Motion is finely controlled using position feedback from an optical encoder. This feedback allows adjustment of position in real time and addresses several environmental variables. This closed-loop control forms the backbone of automated motion control across many industries.

Along with the work from David Irish, new Sidney Resources Corp. Chief Science Officer, Mike Irish, and the team are expanding the data sets that will be studied during the initial testing. This includes ensuring critical measurements and data collection occur during this initial phase to include data on how the laser interacts with the rock during the testing. Samples from the Lucky Ben Mine will be used during the testing process. Laser Project Manager, Gary Mladjan, continues to work on design concepts focused on a field test unit for eventual deployment and testing at both the Lucky Ben and Walla Walla Project located in central Idaho. Both of these projects are high grade narrow vein structures and are the focus of the laser mining project.

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources Corp. is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

