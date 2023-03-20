Mountain Boy Announces Participation in the Channelchek Takeaway Series

Vancouver, March 20, 2023 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: M9UA), today announced their participation in the Channelchek Takeaway Series from the PDAC 2023 Convention, to be broadcast Tuesday, March 21, starting at 9:45 ET.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. Mark Reichman, Noble Capital Markets' senior equity analyst, attended the conference and sat down with various c-suite executives. For the Channelchek Takeaway Series, Mark is unpacking what he learned at the conference and talking to a selection of c-suite executives in the mineral exploration & mining space.

Mountain Boy President and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Roulston provides a corporate overview, then takes questions from Mark Reichman.

The event will be broadcast starting at 9:45 am ET on Tuesday, March 21. Investors can virtually attend the Channelchek Takeaway Series at no cost. Registration details are available on Channelchek.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

Mountain Boy has six active projects spanning 670 square kilometres (67,587 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. With the focus on the Telegraph project, discussions are now underway with entities leading to joint ventures and/or spinouts of other projects.

The American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and is just north of the past producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine (in which the Company holds an interest). The American Creek project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. On the BA property, 182 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Surprise Creek is interpreted to be hosted by the same prospective stratigraphy as the BA property and hosts multiple occurrences of silver, gold, and base metals. On the Theia project, work by Mountain Boy and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 metres long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Southmore is in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s and was overlooked until Mountain Boy consolidated the property and confirmed the presence of gold and copper, with values up to 20% copper and 35 g/t gold. Recent field program on the Telegraph project has provided compelling evidence for the presence of a cluster of porphyrys. The 310 square kilometre Telegraph Project is located in the vicinity of several large Porphyries deposits including Galore Creek (Teck - Newmont), Schaft Creek (Teck - Copper Fox), Big Red (Libero Copper and Gold), Saddle and Saddle North (Newmont) and the operating Red Chris copper-gold mine (Newcrest - Imperial Metals).

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

