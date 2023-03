Geologica Announces the Passing of Director John Buckle P. Geo

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2023 - Geologica Resource Corp. (CSE:GRCM), (FSE:862), (Stuttagart:A2QQBC) ("Geologica" or the "Company") It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our fellow director, accomplished geophysicist and friend Mr. John Buckle P.Geo.

Doug Unwin CEO and President of the Company stated" I am very saddened to announce Johns passing. I never had the chance to meet John in person given his location in Ecuador and the ongoing issues with Covid since the formation of Geologica. However, I will not forget the insightful guidance provided by John or the always entertaining phone calls."

Rest In Peace my friend.

