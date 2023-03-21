Q Battery Metals Joins BMAC

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2023 - Q Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that is has joined the Battery Metals Association of Canada (''BMAC'') whose mission is to grow the domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain and to expand the domestic supply chain.

BMAC's membership consists of battery metals' entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers working together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

CEO, Richard Penn, stated ''Q Battery Metals continues to grow our partnerships in Canada and abroad as our Spring 2023 exploration programs begin''.

Q Battery Metals owns 100% interest in the LaCorne South Lithium Project, The Pegalith Lithium Project, The Lorrain Ni-Cu-PGE Project, and the McKenzie East Gold Project.

About Q Battery Metals

Q Battery Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral properties including battery, base, and precious metals.

The La Corne South Lithium Project is located over the southern portion of the La Corne Batholith. At least 14 lithium projects are associated with the margins of the La Corne Batholith within 20 kilometers of the QMET claims. Sections of the batholith are pegmatitic which host the lithium. The North American Lithium project is a historic lithium mine that now lists proven and probable mineral reserves estimated at 29.2 million tonnes (Mt), grading 0.96% Li2O, with contained Li2O of 280,300t. As well, the potential for VMS deposition containing Cu-Zn-Ag is evident on the claims.

The Pegalith Lithium Project contains pegmatites that were small scale mined for industrial minerals. The historic Mine Leduc, located in close proximity to the PegaLith property, contains a lithium-bearing resource (approximately 230 tonnes of 5.39% Li2O) from pegmatitic rocks, indicating the potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the region.

The Lorrain Nickel/Copper Property is located over ultramafic rocks that host the Guimond-Church mineral showing. The showing is described as containing 0.48% Cr and 0.27% Ni. A drill hole completed in 2001 by a previous operator is summarized as containing substantial quantities of platinum, palladium, copper, nickel and silver. The Lorrain property remains a project of interest for QMET.

The McKenzie East Gold Project is located 30 kilometres north of the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec and situated in the prolific Abitibi greenstone-belt.

The Property is covers 1,656 hectares located adjacent to the The McKenzie Break deposit currently under exploration and developmment by Monarch Mining Corporation. Monarch reports a current open pit indicated resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 1.8 gpt Au, and 387,000 tonnes indicated underground resource.

The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on properties outside of the Q Battery Metals claims are not direct indicators of mineralization on the claims.

The reader is cautioned that historic results reported by previous operators have not been verified by Q Battery Metals.

Perry Grunenberg, P Geo, a ''Qualified Person'' as that term defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

