Bravo's Drilling at Luanga's Northern Sector Shows Multiple Stacked Zones of PGM+Au Mineralization

11:30 Uhr  |  CNW

Highlights Include 44.5m at 2.07g/t PGM+Au, 24.0m at 2.98*g/t PGM+Au and 16.0m at 4.11g/t PGM+Au

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2023 - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announced that it has received assay results from twenty-seven diamond drill holes ("DDH") concentrated mostly in the Northern Sector of its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel project ("Luanga" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

"The latest results from Luanga's Northern Sector continue to provide excellent results, comparing well with historic drilling on nearby drill sections, in both tenor and mineralized thickness. Results also confirm that rhodium is a significant part of the Luanga project, with unique high-grade levels of rhodium now identified in all three Sectors at Luanga." Drilling in the Northern Sector has not yet made significant progress into the basal ultramafic footwall; however, we still see evidence for increasing levels of magmatic nickel sulphides as drilling approaches the basal position," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "We look forward to starting the Phase 2 program including testing the potential depth extents of Luanga PGM+Au+Ni mineralization combined with testing the potential for magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization at depth."

Highlights Include:

  • Assay results received from drilling in the Northern Sector compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections both in tenor and mineralized thickness.
  • Mineralization in the Northern Sector of Luanga is typified by multiple stacked zones of PGM+Au mineralization, with magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization appearing to be more prevalent on the footwall (basal) ultramafic side of the system.
  • Surface geophysical programs have commenced with detailed ground magnetics. Fixed Loop ground electromagnetics (EM) will commence on arrival of the EM crew, while micro-gravity surveying will be completed after the detailed magnetic survey. All geophysical surveys will start in Luanga's Central Sector, where the basal (footwall) harzburgite (ultramafic) sequence is significantly thicker, and nickel potential expected to be better, supported by recent higher-grade nickel intercepts.

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness (m)

Pd

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Rh

(g/t)

Au (g/t)

PGM + Au (g/t)

Ni** (%) Sulphide)

TYPE

DDH22LU074

0.0

52.9

52.9

0.48

0.76

0.05

0.01

1.29

NA

Ox/FR

DDH22LU075

105.0

116.0

11.0

0.80

1.35

0.19

0.02

2.35

0.03

FR/LS

DDH22LU078

122.3

150.7 EOH

28.4

0.55

0.95

0.01

0.01

1.53

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU082

115.6

131.6

16.0

2.05

1.73

0.26

0.06

4.11

0.07

FR

DDH22LU086

0.0

9.2

9.2

3.22

1.36

0.18

0.04

4.79

NA

Ox

And

86.4

130.9

44.5

1.19

0.70

0.15

0.03

2.07

0.14

FR

DDH22LU090

0.0

39.9

39.9

1.11

0.64

0.11

0.02

1.88

NA

FR

DDH22LU091

54.6

62.6

8.0

1.37

0.99

0.14

0.01

2.51

0.11

FR

And

68.2

92.6

24.0

1.33

1.36

0.24*

0.04

2.98

0.19

FR

And

106.6

109.6

3.0

2.12

4.42

0.73*

0.03

7.30

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU097

51.6

107.6

56.0

0.47

0.64

0.08

0.03

1.22

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU104

0.0

12.2

12.2

1.17

0.66

0.11

0.02

1.96

NA

Ox

DDH22LU113

0.0

34.0

34.0

0.21

1.18

0.02

0.01

1.42

NA

Ox

And

46.0

82.4

36.4

0.28

1.38

0.05

0.01

1.72

0.01

FR/LS

Notes:

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material. 'EOH' End Of Hole.
Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true thickness.
Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.
* Includes result/s Rh >1.00g/t requiring re-assay with a higher detection limit, results pending.
** Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historic total nickel assays

Luanga Northern Sector Infill Drilling

Drill results received from Luanga's Northern Sector, like results from the rest of the Luanga trend, continue to compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections, in both tenor and mineralized thickness (see Sections 1, 2, 3). Together, Figures 1 and 2 show an ~2.5km strike perspective of Luanga's Northern Sector, where results presented in this press release can be viewed on a broader scale, displayed over nickel-in-soil geochemistry The ultramafic footwall is towards the eastern (right-hand) side of the figures.

Figure 3 (Section 1 on Figure 6) is typical of mineralization in the Northern Sector of Luanga, where multiple stacked zones of PGM+Au mineralization are hosted in the orthopyroxenite transitional zone, while the footwall ultramafic and its associated more significant magmatic nickel sulphide mineralization is yet to be encountered below.

Figure 4 (Section 2 on Figure 6) again shows multiple stacked zones on PGM+Au mineralization hosted in the orthopyroxenite transitional zone, while the footwall ultramafic is yet to be encountered below.

Figure 5 (Section 3 on Figure 6) is the most southerly section of the Northern Sector. Here multiple stacked zones of mineralization have started to give way to a lesser number of thicker zones of mineralization (typical of the Central Sector) while, at the same time, mineralization passes through vertical in inclination and becomes steeply dipping to the east, where it continues for the next >5km, through the Central and Southwest Sectors (see sections in a previous news release featuring the Central Sector, February 28th, 2023

Luanga Drill Program Progress

A total of 160 drill holes (25 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 27,794 metres, including all 8 planned twin holes and all 8 metallurgical holes (not being subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 85 Bravo drill holes to date. Excluding the metallurgical holes, results for 48 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding.

Approximately 9 priority drill holes (4 currently in progress) remain to complete the redrill of the historic mineral resource area. Once these holes are completed and results received, preparation of Bravo's maiden mineral resource estimate for Luanga will commence, and drilling will shift to Phase 2.

The Phase 2 program of work will focus on step out and exploration. Extensional drilling has the objective of extending known zones of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at depth, below the approximate 150m vertical depth previously defined by historic drilling.

The Phase 2 program also includes a significant budget allocation for exploration. This work will focus on following up newly identified higher-grade magmatic nickel (± copper) sulphide mineralization types identified within the Luanga footwall (stratigraphically below PGM+Au mineralization), the potential feeder zone(s) to Luanga, and the exploration of new targets outside of the currently defined mineralized trends.

Complete Table of Recent Intercepts

HOLE-ID

From

(m)

To

(m)

Thickness (m)

Pd

(g/t)

Pt

(g/t)

Rh

(g/t)

Au (g/t)

PGM + Au (g/t)

Ni** (%) Sulphide)

TYPE

DDH22LU056

112.7

115.7

3.0

0.37

0.18

0.06

0.02

0.63

0.16

FR

And

125.3

127.3

2.0

0.51

0.27

0.00

0.01

0.79

0.02

FR

DDH22LU057

0.0

16.2

16.2

0.45

0.29

0.06

0.05

0.86

NA

Ox

And

48.9

60.9

12.0

0.18

0.08

0.01

0.01

0.27

0.18

FR

And

90.6

106.6

16.0

0.22

0.10

0.03

0.02

0.37

0.20

FR

And

126.6

136.6

10.0

0.23

0.08

0.03

0.01

0.35

0.30

FR

DDH22LU060

10.0

14.0

4.0

0.24

0.13

0.02

0.01

0.39

NA

Ox

DDH22LU063

14.3

15.3

1.0

0.06

0.02

0.01

0.57

0.66

NA

Ox

DDH22LU067

0.0

2.0

2.0

2.54

3.09

0.32

0.10

6.04

NA

Ox

And

25.2

32.2

7.0

0.41

0.23

0.05

0.01

0.71

0.16

FR

DDH22LU070

3.0

17.0

14.0

0.27

0.87

0.14

0.01

1.28

NA

FR

DDH22LU072

0.0

10.0

10.0

0.56

0.27

0.07

0.02

0.92

NA

FR

DDH22LU074

0.0

52.9

52.9

0.48

0.76

0.05

0.01

1.29

NA

Ox/FR

DDH22LU075

0.0

6.0

6.0

0.89

0.60

0.08

0.19

1.75

NA

Ox

And

80.0

85.0

5.0

0.72

0.43

0.06

0.04

1.25

0.11

FR

And

91.0

94.0

3.0

0.49

0.35

0.06

0.02

0.93

0.05

FR

And

105.0

116.0

11.0

0.80

1.35

0.19

0.02

2.35

0.03

FR/LS

And

119.0

126.0

7.0

0.24

0.32

0.06

0.01

0.62

0.01

FR/LS

And

150.0

150.9 EOH

0.9

4.72

1.13

0.33

0.13

6.30

0.02

FR

DDH22LU078

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.36

1.09

0.18

0.01

1.64

NA

Ox

And

80.4

84.4

4.0

0.41

0.65

0.04

0.01

1.10

0.01

FR/LS

And

122.3

150.7 EOH

28.4

0.55

0.95

0.01

0.01

1.53

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU082

0.0

5.4

5.4

0.64

2.92

0.15

0.01

3.73

NA

Ox

And

47.7

50.5

3.8

0.42

0.70

0.02

0.01

1.14

0.01

FR/LS

And

115.6

131.6

16.0

2.05

1.73

0.26

0.06

4.11

0.07

FR

DDH22LU085

0.0

3.0

3.0

0.40

0.22

0.06

0.03

0.71

NA

Ox

And

140.6

148.3

7.7

1.69

1.14

0.14

0.02

2.98

0.12

FR

DDH22LU086

0.0

9.2

9.2

3.22

1.36

0.18

0.04

4.79

NA

Ox

And

44.2

47.4

3.2

0.41

1.72

0.35

0.01

2.48

0.01

FR/LS

And

73.7

74.7

1.0

2.56

11.95

>1.00

0.02

15.53

0.02

FR/LS

And

86.4

130.9

44.5

1.19

0.70

0.15

0.03

2.07

0.14

FR

And

142.9

150.6 EOH

7.7

0.35

0.16

0.03

0.02

0.56

0.07

FR

DDH22LU089

0.0

65.8

65.8

0.61

0.29

0.07

0.03

1.00

NA

Ox/FR

Including

21.4

65.8

44.4

0.58

0.29

0.07

0.02

0.97

0.14

FR

DDH22LU090

0.0

39.9

39.9

1.11

0.64

0.11

0.02

1.88

NA

FR

And

52.9

61.9

9.0

0.52

0.28

0.04

0.01

0.85

0.03

FR

And

72.9

82.9

10.0

0.46

0.27

0.07

0.02

0.81

0.03

FR

DDH22LU091

54.6

62.6

8.0

1.37

0.99

0.14

0.01

2.51

0.11

FR

And

68.2

92.6

24.0

1.33

1.36

0.24*

0.04

2.98

0.19

FR

And

106.6

109.6

3.0

2.12

4.42

0.73*

0.03

7.30

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU092

0.0

6.0

6.0

0.52

0.39

0.08

0.02

1.02

NA

Ox

And

66.0

71.0

5.0

0.57

0.21

0.05

0.01

0.83

0.07

FR

And

144.5

147.5

3.0

0.69

0.46

0.13

0.01

1.29

0.01

FR

DDH22LU093

55.4

62.4

7.0

0.64

0.30

0.05

0.01

1.00

0.13

FR

And

91.4

95.4

4.0

0.98

0.22

0.02

0.01

1.23

0.01

FR

DDH22LU095

No Significant Result

DDH22LU096

100.8

102.7

1.9

0.11

0.53

0.17

0.01

0.82

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU097

0.0

9.2

9.2

1.03

0.42

0.08

0.04

1.57

NA

Ox

And

25.3

38.3

13.0

0.84

0.34

0.06

0.04

1.28

0.05

FR

And

51.6

107.6

56.0

0.47

0.64

0.08

0.03

1.22

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU099

0.0

21.3

21.3

0.23

0.57

0.10

0.01

0.90

NA

Ox

And

136.8

138.8

2.0

6.32

3.97

0.63

0.08

10.99

0.01

FR

DDH22LU101

10.2

17.2

7.0

0.41

0.14

0.03

0.06

0.64

0.19

FR

And

50.1

60.1

10.0

0.40

0.13

0.02

0.01

0.56

0.11

FR

DDH22LU104

0.0

12.2

12.2

1.17

0.66

0.11

0.02

1.96

NA

Ox

And

39.1

57.0

17.9

0.46

0.66

0.03

0.01

1.15

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU110

75.4

78.4

3.0

0.64

0.22

0.01

0.10

0.97

0.08

FR

And

105.4

109.4

4.0

0.52

0.25

0.02

0.12

0.90

0.03

FR

And

190.4

194.4

4.0

1.88

0.95

0.20

0.06

3.09

0.11

FR

And

237.4

245.4

8.0

1.54

0.69

0.11

0.02

2.35

0.03

FR

DDH22LU113

0.0

34.0

34.0

0.21

1.18

0.02

0.01

1.42

NA

Ox

And

46.0

82.4

36.4

0.28

1.38

0.05

0.01

1.72

0.01

FR/LS

DDH22LU114

0.0

65.4

65.4

0.30

0.21

0.01

0.01

0.54

NA

Ox/FR

Notes:

All 'From', 'To' depths, and 'Thicknesses' are downhole. 'NA' Not applicable for Oxide material. 'EOH' End Of Hole.
Given the orientation of the hole and the mineralization, the intercepts are estimated to be 75% to 95% of true thickness.
Type: Ox = Oxide. LS = Low Sulphur. FR = Fresh Rock. Recovery methods and results will differ based on the type of mineralization.
* Includes result/s Rh >1.00g/t requiring re-assay with a higher detection limit, results pending.
** Bravo's nickel grades are sulphide nickel, and do not include non-recoverable silicate nickel, unlike historic total nickel assays


DDH22LU095 returned no significant results, whiles holes DDH22LU060 and 063 intercepted only weak mineralization, as these holes are on the far east of their respective sections, having passed over the top of the mineralization. DDH22LU096 is on the western end of a section outside the limits of known mineralization.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Technical Disclosure

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Simon Mottram, F.AusIMM (Fellow Australia Institute of Mining and Metallurgy), President of Bravo Mining Corp. who serves as the Company's "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Mottram has verified the technical data and opinions contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "multiple", "concentrated", "excellent", "compare", "confirm", "significant", "unique", "high-grade", "increasing", "approaches", "potential", "appear", "prevalent", "better", "supported", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "will" or occur. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company's ongoing drill programs and the results thereof; the expected completion of geophysical surveys and the results of such surveys; the potential for the definition of new styles of mineralization and extensions to depth, the interpretation that Ni grades increase in the basal portions of the intrusion, the potential for a feeder zone(s) and the Company's plans in respect thereof. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that the assay results confirm that the interpreted mineralization contains significant values of nickel, PGMs and Au; that the mineralization remains open to depth, that grades are improving to depth, that final drill and assay results will be in line with management's expectations; that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Schedule 1: Drill Hole Collar Details

HOLE-ID

Company

East (m)

North (m)

RL (m)

Datum

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Sector

DDH22LU056

Bravo

659575.40

9343075.06

272.52

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

155.45

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU057

Bravo

659864.82

9342657.02

282.51

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

162.15

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU060

Bravo

659824.67

9342775.00

270.08

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.10

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU063

Bravo

659759.00

9342775.03

289.14

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

152.90

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU067

Bravo

659650.31

9343074.99

256.86

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

174.85

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU070

Bravo

659875.10

9342224.96

241.74

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

250.30

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU072

Bravo

659715.07

9343075.01

275.50

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

190.90

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU074

Bravo

659425.31

9343075.00

254.98

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.30

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU075

Bravo

659975.17

9342074.98

271.79

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.90

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU078

Bravo

659300.37

9343275.01

232.07

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.70

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU082

Bravo

659375.02

9343275.01

245.71

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.35

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU085

Bravo

659880.03

9341875.04

256.24

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

238.25

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU086

Bravo

659450.53

9343274.96

264.97

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.60

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU089

Bravo

659625.02

9341455.91

221.91

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.15

330.00

-60.00

Central

DDH22LU090

Bravo

659525.56

9343275.01

262.20

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

151.20

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU091

Bravo

659950.01

9342274.98

251.98

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

180.65

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU092

Bravo

659600.63

9343275.04

244.46

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

161.50

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU093

Bravo

659675.02

9343275.02

234.53

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

159.40

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU095

Bravo

660050.27

9341874.99

268.33

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

157.40

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU096

Bravo

659325.30

9343475.04

234.73

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.55

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU097

Bravo

659474.65

9343475.00

237.45

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

160.15

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU099

Bravo

659569.86

9342774.89

269.78

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

199.55

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU101

Bravo

659628.98

9343475.06

222.62

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.05

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU104

Bravo

659500.06

9343675.04

222.03

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.05

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU110

Bravo

659607.32

9341303.84

200.95

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

250.55

330.00

-70.00

Central

DDH22LU113

Bravo

659446.03

9343564.94

225.89

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

129.60

90.00

-60.00

North

DDH22LU114

Bravo

656849.99

9339530.06

260.80

SIRGAS2000 UTM22S

150.20

0.00

-60.00

Southwest

Schedule 2: Assay Methodologies and QAQC

Samples follow a chain of custody between collection, processing, and delivery to the ALS laboratory in Parauapebas, state of Para?, Brazil. The drill core is delivered to the core shack at Bravo's Luanga site facilities and processed by geologists who insert certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates into the sampling sequence. Drill core is half cut and placed in secured polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed sacks before being delivered directly from the Luanga site facilities to the Parauapebas ALS laboratory by Bravo staff. Additional information about the methodology can be found on the ALS global website (ALS) in their analytical guide. Information regarding preparation and analysis of historic drill core is also presented in the table below, where the information is known.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program is administered by Bravo using certified reference materials, duplicate samples and blank samples that are blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested.

Bravo ALS

Preparation

Method

Method

Method

Method



For All Elements

Pt, Pd, Au

Rh

Ni-Sulphide

Trace Elements

PREP-31B

PGM-ICP27

Rh-MS25

Ni-ICP05

ME-ICP61

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.



Contact
For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, info@bravomining.com
Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DQ06
CA10566M1068
www.bravomining.com
