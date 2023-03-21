Rackla Announces Management Change and Team Building for Summer Program

Vancouver, March 21, 2023 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV:RAK) (the "Company") announces that Bruce Smith has stepped aside from his position as interim President of Rackla Metals, in order to focus on his role as CEO and President of Radius Gold Inc. (TSX-V: RDU). Simon Ridgway will continue in his role as CEO of the Company. Scott Casselman, Rackla's recently appointed VP Exploration, has taken responsibility for the team building and development of the Company's exploration programs and has assembled a team of geologists, geological technicians, prospectors, core loggers etc. for Rackla's upcoming summer program.

Mr. Smith commented: "It has been my pleasure to be interim President of Rackla Metals over the years and a key member of the team involved with the search for projects for the Company. I am a big supporter of the move into the Tombstone Gold Belt and the team Scott has quickly assembled to lead the charge on the targets acquired. The Company has quickly become a significant participant in this developing play and I'm excited to see what the summer program brings, especially on the drill bit! I will continue to work with the Company as an active member of the Board of Directors."

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO, commented: "In the nearly two decades that I've been working with Bruce, he has been a vital part of developing the exploration programs for the group and helping me review and acquire new projects. I look forward to continuing to have his input as a Director of Rackla. Bruce has now discovered an amazing exploration target for Radius to advance on its own, that I believe could be a game changer for the company."

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

